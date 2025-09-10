South Miami Staple Deli Lane & Tavern Isn't Closing After All

But owner Jahn Kirchoff wants the community to know that while the building is being razed, the beloved South Miami institution and neighborhood hangout itself isn't going anywhere.
Relocating to a Historic Building Across the StreetThe property at 7230 SW 59th Ave., which housed both Deli Lane and the attached Sunset Tavern, was recently sold to AvalonBay Communities. Plans call for redevelopment, and demolition of the current structure is inevitable. Yet instead of shutting down, Kirchoff and his team are charting a new path: moving across the driveway to the Dorn Building, a historic structure on the corner of Sunset Drive and U.S. 1.
Built a century ago in the 1920s, the Dorn Buildings are a cluster of three designated historic structures on the corner of Sunset Drive and Dixie Highway (U.S. 1) in South Miami, built by brothers Harold and Robert Dorn. The buildings include the former Dorn-Martin drugstore, the former South Florida Bank building, and the former South Miami Post Office. The property was purchased by the current owner, Harvey Amster, in 1958 and is also known as Amster Properties. In August 2005, the Dorn Brothers Buildings, located at 5900-5904 Sunset Drive, were designated a historic site in South Miami.
Their adaptive reuse gives Deli Lane the chance to refresh while staying true to its identity. "We're taking everything you know and love — our laid-back vibe, comforting eats, and neighborhood feel — and carrying it forward with fresh energy," Kirchoff shared with New Times.
The New Deli Lane Era Begins Summer 2026The move is planned for summer 2026, and Kirchoff envisions a seamless transition: "We will literally be in our current location one day, and open in the new one the next." The plan ensures diners won't lose access to their morning omelets, lunchtime wraps, or the Tavern's beer-and-wings nights.
Until then, business continues as usual. The patio remains open, the same familiar staff is serving, and the restaurant's role as a local gathering place continues uninterrupted. While Deli Lane handles the daytime crowd, Sunset Tavern has long been South Miami's low-key nightlife hub. With pool tables, craft beer, and a reputation for live music, it complements the café's more family-friendly vibe. Both concepts will make the move together, keeping the dual personality — part breakfast institution, part neighborhood bar — intact.
For Kirchoff, the move is about preserving a legacy rather than starting from scratch. "Deli Lane has always been more than a location," he says. "It's part of the community. A place to celebrate, to laugh, to connect. That spirit isn't going away — it's moving with us."
Deli Lane Café & Sunset Tavern. 7230 SW 59th Ave., South Miami; 305-665-0606; delilane.com. Staying put until its relocation down the road in 2026.