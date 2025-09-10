 Miami Bar Makes One of the Most 'Iconic' Sandwiches on Earth | Miami New Times
Miami Bar Makes One of the Most 'Iconic' Sandwiches on Earth

This crispy sando from a popular Miami Beach bar just landed on 50 Best's global list of the world's most iconic sandwiches.
September 10, 2025
Image: The cripsy chicken sandwich from Sweet Libert Drinks & Supply Company just landed on 50 Best’s global list of the world's most iconic sandwiches 2025.
The cripsy chicken sandwich from Sweet Libert Drinks & Supply Company just landed on 50 Best’s global list of the world's most iconic sandwiches 2025. Sweet Liberty photo
Ask someone to name Miami’s most iconic sandwich, and they'll probably say the Cubano. Maybe the pan con bistec. But a fried chicken sandwich is not usually part of the conversation.

Yet, Miami Beach's Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company has landed on 50 Best's roundup of the world's most iconic sandwiches with its "Michy's Fried Chicken Sandwich." "Admittedly, we're straying somewhat into burger territory here, but rules are made to be broken when the result is as tasty as this," the 50 Best editors wrote.
The crispy, tarragon-buttermilk-marinated chicken is what dreams are made of of
Sweet Liberty photo

It's Clucking Good

The sandwich takes tarragon-buttermilk-marinated chicken, tops it with cabbage and fennel slaw, pickles, and tarragon aioli, and then serves it on a brioche bun with a side of watermelon Greek salad. The name is a nod to Bernstein's former restaurant, Michy's, where fried chicken was one of the most beloved dishes.

Sweet Liberty opened in Miami Beach in 2015, founded by the late John Lermayer, restaurateur David Martinez, and bar veteran Dan Binkiewicz. From the beginning, James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has overseen the food program, making sure the menu matches the caliber of the drinks. Lermayer's "Pursue Happiness" mantra remains the bar’s through line, even after his passing in 2018.

The bar has racked up plenty of awards, from spots on the World's 50 Best Bars list (peaking at No. 21) to wins at Tales of the Cocktail for "Best New American Bar" and "Best American High-Volume Cocktail Bar." In 2024, Naren Young, formerly of Dante in New York, joined as creative beverage director to expand the cocktail side.
From the beginning, James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has overseen the food program, making sure the menu matches the caliber of the drinks.
Sweet Liberty photo

Drinks, Bites, and Global Nods

Sweet Liberty has never been a bar where food plays second fiddle. The current menu ranges from Korean short ribs and steak frites to the large-enough-to-feed-a-small-family cauliflower nachos, smoked Buffalo wings, and baked oysters. There’s the Buns of Liberty Burger, a hefty double brisket-and-sirloin patty with fries, and shareables like tater tots dressed with Japanese mayo and furikake. On the sweet side, warm brownies are served à la mode, while frozen and hot Irish coffees hold down the dessert drinks.

So maybe Miami will always be defined by the Cuban sandwich, but Sweet Liberty's fried chicken entry has carved out its own spotlight. For a city not exactly known for fried chicken sandwiches, ending up on a global "iconic" list feels like a win worth celebrating.

Sweet Liberty. 237 20th St., Ste. B, Miami Beach. mysweetliberty.com.
Image: Olee Fowler
A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she's not exploring Miami's newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that's probably a Coke Zero on her desk.
