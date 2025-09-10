Miami Bar Makes One of the Most 'Iconic' Sandwiches on Earth

Yet, Miami Beach's Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company has landed on 50 Best's roundup of the world's most iconic sandwiches with its "Michy's Fried Chicken Sandwich." "Admittedly, we're straying somewhat into burger territory here, but rules are made to be broken when the result is as tasty as this," the 50 Best editors wrote.
It's Clucking GoodThe sandwich takes tarragon-buttermilk-marinated chicken, tops it with cabbage and fennel slaw, pickles, and tarragon aioli, and then serves it on a brioche bun with a side of watermelon Greek salad. The name is a nod to Bernstein's former restaurant, Michy's, where fried chicken was one of the most beloved dishes.
Sweet Liberty opened in Miami Beach in 2015, founded by the late John Lermayer, restaurateur David Martinez, and bar veteran Dan Binkiewicz. From the beginning, James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has overseen the food program, making sure the menu matches the caliber of the drinks. Lermayer's "Pursue Happiness" mantra remains the bar’s through line, even after his passing in 2018.
The bar has racked up plenty of awards, from spots on the World's 50 Best Bars list (peaking at No. 21) to wins at Tales of the Cocktail for "Best New American Bar" and "Best American High-Volume Cocktail Bar." In 2024, Naren Young, formerly of Dante in New York, joined as creative beverage director to expand the cocktail side.
Drinks, Bites, and Global NodsSweet Liberty has never been a bar where food plays second fiddle. The current menu ranges from Korean short ribs and steak frites to the large-enough-to-feed-a-small-family cauliflower nachos, smoked Buffalo wings, and baked oysters. There’s the Buns of Liberty Burger, a hefty double brisket-and-sirloin patty with fries, and shareables like tater tots dressed with Japanese mayo and furikake. On the sweet side, warm brownies are served à la mode, while frozen and hot Irish coffees hold down the dessert drinks.
So maybe Miami will always be defined by the Cuban sandwich, but Sweet Liberty's fried chicken entry has carved out its own spotlight. For a city not exactly known for fried chicken sandwiches, ending up on a global "iconic" list feels like a win worth celebrating.
Sweet Liberty. 237 20th St., Ste. B, Miami Beach. mysweetliberty.com.