Churchill's Opens Friday With an All-Local Lineup

At the risk of New Times getting more egg on our face by saying Churchill's is reopening on a particular night, we're back to say that the venue will officially reopen on Friday, September 5.
In a press release emailed to New Times last Thursday morning from David Siqueiros, Churchill's director of media and communications, they promise September 5 will be the big day: "At 8:30 p.m., the doors open wide, and Churchill’s takes its rightful place back at the center of Miami’s underground music culture. The night’s performances will deliver the fearless artistry that has always defined this stage. Expect a genre-crossing journey that blends punk ferocity, experimental edge, and raw rock-and-roll power."
Initially, the press release did not say which acts would perform on the opening night, dubbed Revenant Night, but freeloaders were be happy to know, "There is no cover charge for the Revenant celebration. Admission is first-come, first-served, so guests aged 21+ are encouraged to arrive early to guarantee entry. Space is limited. This event is free and open to the public."
But we now know the lineup that will christen Churchill's stage after its long awaited opening: Adhesive, Tess Grey, Bruvvy, and Miss Michigan. All sharp, powerful and as eclectic as South Florida can get.
"This isn’t a one-off. It’s the first step in a long-term vision. In a city where live music institutions are increasingly rare, Churchill’s refuses to vanish. This dive-bar cathedral of noise and freedom is returning with renewed purpose." Continued the press release: "Expect monthly showcases, goth rituals, experimental nights, and programming that amplifies artists across genres and subcultures. Churchill’s is evolving, but it’s not going anywhere, and it’s never selling out. If you were there in the early days, welcome home. If this is your first time, buckle up."
Siqueiros responded to follow-up questions about the opening night lineup and their business schedule after opening night by texting, "For the most part, after opening night, we'll be open every day. We have a beautiful lineup of bands and are still finalizing it internally."
The Little Haiti English pub/dive bar/live-music mecca opened in 1979 and closed, seemingly for good, with the COVID outbreak in March 2020. The bar had been closed for so long that when some pranksters put a banner over the Winston Churchill mural proclaiming, "Chili's coming soon," in January 2023, it seemed believable. New Times previously reported that the grand reopening was happening for the July 4 weekend, but that date came and went. Now it looks like they'll finally reopen their doors.
We hope.
Churchill's Reopening 8:30 p.m., Friday, September 5 at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami; Admission is free.