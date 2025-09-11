 8 Most-Anticipated Miami Fall Restaurant Openings 2025 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

8 Most-Anticipated Miami Fall Restaurant Openings 2025

From Prince Street Pizza and Cactus Club to Fooq's return, here are 8 most highly anticipated Miami fall restaurant openings.
September 11, 2025
Image: The eight most highly anticipated Miami fall restaurant openings of 2025 are Ezio's Steakhouse, Fooq's, Cactus Club Cafe, Prince Street Pizza, Honey Veil.
The eight most highly anticipated Miami fall restaurant openings of 2025 are Ezio's Steakhouse, Fooq's, Cactus Club Cafe, Prince Street Pizza, Honey Veil. Photo by Ira Edelman
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

After a summer filled with heartbreaking restaurant closures, fall 2025 is shaping up to be the comeback season Miami desperately needs. The energy is shifting, and the buzz is back with an eclectic lineup of new openings that will reinvigorate neighborhoods from South Miami to Little River and Miami Beach. From iconic chains making their Florida debut to beloved local favorites reinventing themselves, the months ahead promise to be a reminder of why dining in Miami is never boring.

What makes this fall especially exciting is the mix: neighborhood staples like Sergio's planting roots in Pinecrest, viral pop-ups like Honey Veil graduating to a full storefront, and heavy hitters like Yamashiro and Cactus Club Cafe choosing Miami as the stage for their grand debuts. Add to that the return of Fooq's, the revival of Bey Bey with an ambitious Yucatán-Lebanese menu, and New York imports like Prince Street Pizza and Ezio's Steakhouse bringing star power to Miami Beach, and it's a lineup that's as diverse and dynamic as the city itself.

These eight openings aren't just restaurants; they're milestones in Miami's evolving food story. Each one adds a different flavor, a different vibe, and a different reason to get out of the house this fall. After a season of loss, we can't wait to celebrate the wins and toast to a future where Miami's dining scene continues to grow, adapt, and thrive.
click to enlarge
Sunset Harbour's hip hangout, Bey Bey, is officially making a comeback this fall with a new kitchen and Yucatán-Lebanese menu.
Photo by World Red Eye

Bey Bey Sunset Harbour (Opening This Fall)

Bey Bey is set to reopen this fall in Sunset Harbour with acclaimed Yucatán chef Roberto Solís leading the kitchen. The reimagined menu will fuse Lebanese and Mexican traditions over a wood-fired, charcoal grill, showcasing unexpected cultural parallels. With Solís at the helm and chef Geoff Lee remaining as chef de cuisine, the beloved spot is poised for a bold new chapter. 1330 18th St., Miami Beach; instagram.com/beybey.
click to enlarge
Popular Canadian chain Cactus Club Cafe will open its first U.S. location in downtown Miami late 2025 with sushi, cocktails, burgers, and a cool ambiance.
Cactus Club Cafe photo

Cactus Club Cafe (Opening Late 2025)

Cactus Club Cafe, a beloved Canadian chain, is opening its first U.S. location in downtown Miami in late 2025. The restaurant will bring its signature mix of sushi, burgers, and cocktails to the ground floor of the Citigroup Center with Biscayne Bay views. Expect a moody, upscale-casual vibe, a menu crafted by executive chef Greg McCallum, and signature dishes like the award-winning "Feenie Burger." 201 S. Biscayne Blvd., Unit 150, Miami; cactusclubcafe.com.
click to enlarge a dining room with tables
The restaurant will occupy the ground-floor space of the luxury condo, 72 Park, wrapping around the northwest corner of the building.
Ezio's Steakhouse rendering

Ezio's Steakhouse (Opening Late 2025)

Ezio's Steakhouse, the Italian-inspired steak and seafood concept from Roberta's co-founders Brandon Hoy and chef Carlo Mirarchi, will open its first permanent location in late fall 2025 at Miami Beach's new 72 Park tower. The North Beach restaurant will highlight handmade pastas, locally sourced seafood, and an ambitious dry-aging program featuring beef and lamb. With signature dishes like 90-day dry-aged rib steak and whole-roasted John Dory, Ezio's aims to bring New York pedigree and heartfelt Italian hospitality to Miami's evolving culinary scene. 580 72nd St., Miami Beach, at 72 Park Condominium; instagram.com/ezios_steakhouse.
click to enlarge a building
Rendering of the exterior of Fooq's 2.0 in Little River
Fooq's rendering

Fooq's (Opening Late Fall or Early Winter)

Fooq's, the popular downtown Miami gem that closed in 2021, is making a bold return with a new Little River location between late fall and early winter. The reimagined 9,000-square-foot space will feature multiple dining rooms, a chef's counter, a lush outdoor patio, and even a late-night lounge. While the menu will honor Fooq's Persian stews and kebabs, guests can also expect new additions like Middle Eastern-inspired pizzas and a raw bar. 150 NW 73rd St., Miami; fooqsmiami.com.
click to enlarge
Honey Veil makes some of the best matcha in Miai
Honey Veil photo

Honey Veil (Opening Sometime Soon)

Honey Veil, the viral Miami pop-up bakery celebrated for its sourdough and matcha, is opening its first storefront in South Miami this fall. Sisters Cecilia and Regina Alcobe-Garibay, who built a cult following through farmers' markets and pop-ups, announced the news with a sweet Instagram reel. Fans can expect the same health-minded baked goods and colorful matcha creations that turned Honey Veil into one of Miami's most buzzed-about bakeries in just a year.  Pop-up locations at the University of Miami, Merrick Park on Sundays, and Coconut Grove; 305-586-3588; honeyveilbakery.com.
click to enlarge Pizza on plate
The "Spicy Spring" is a Prince Street Pizza classic.
Photo by Jeremy Jacobowitz

Prince Street Pizza (Opening in November)

Prince Street Pizza, the famed NYC pizzeria known for its thick, square Sicilian slices, is opening its first Florida outpost on Lincoln Road. After testing Miami with a Wynwood pop-up and ghost kitchen, the cult favorite is going all in with a brick-and-mortar in Miami Beach. Fans can expect the same signature spicy pepperoni squares and Neapolitan-style pies that made it a sensation in New York and beyond. 521 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; locations.princestreetpizza.com/miami.
click to enlarge
Sergio's makes some of the best Cuban coffee in Miami
Sergio's photo

Sergio's Pinecrest (Opening Late October)

One of Miami's most cherished Cuban restaurant chains, Sergio's, is finally opening its first Pinecrest location by the end of October. Taking over the longtime IHOP space on South Dixie Highway, the outpost will feature a classic ventanita for cafecitos, pastelitos, and croquetas on the go. The expansion solidifies Sergio's as a neighborhood staple while signaling Pinecrest's growing momentum as a true dining destination.11927 S. Dixie Hwy.; sergios.com.
click to enlarge
Yamashiro's first-ever location outside of Los Angeles is opening in Miami this fall
Yamashiro photo

Yamashiro (Opening in September or October)

Yamashiro Miami, the restaurant's first outpost outside Los Angeles, will debut in downtown Miami this fall. The elevated rooftop restaurant and lounge is set to open on the ninth floor of Gale Miami Hotel & Residences. With over a century of history and a legacy of hosting Hollywood's elite, Yamashiro will bring its signature blend of refined Japanese flavors, stunning design, and vibrant nightlife energy to Miami for the first time since its original 1914 debut in Hollywood. Led by chef Charbel Hayek, the menu will spotlight high-quality ingredients and Japanese cuisine with a California flair, paired with Japanese-inspired cocktails and lively weekly programming. 159 NE Sixth St., Miami, at the Gale Hotel & Residences; yamashiromiami.com.
Image: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a BS in communications from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Nicole Lopez-Alvar: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Miami Denny's Takes Heat After Firing Waitress of 20+ Years

Social Media

Miami Denny's Takes Heat After Firing Waitress of 20+ Years

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: City Forces Coral Gables Cuban Spot to Close Indefinitely

Openings & Closings

City Forces Coral Gables Cuban Spot to Close Indefinitely

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: South Miami Staple Deli Lane &amp; Tavern Isn't Closing After All

Openings & Closings

South Miami Staple Deli Lane & Tavern Isn't Closing After All

By Michelle Muslera
Image: Miami Bar Makes One of the Most 'Iconic' Sandwiches on Earth

National Spotlight

Miami Bar Makes One of the Most 'Iconic' Sandwiches on Earth

By Olee Fowler
Image: South Miami Staple Deli Lane &amp; Tavern Isn't Closing After All

Openings & Closings

South Miami Staple Deli Lane & Tavern Isn't Closing After All

By Michelle Muslera
Image: Miami Bar Makes One of the Most 'Iconic' Sandwiches on Earth

National Spotlight

Miami Bar Makes One of the Most 'Iconic' Sandwiches on Earth

By Olee Fowler
Image: Only One Miami Spot Ranked Among 50 Best Restaurants in U.S.

Awards & Accolades

Only One Miami Spot Ranked Among 50 Best Restaurants in U.S.

By Olee Fowler
Image: Little River BrewPub Off Site Sold to Local Beer Brand

Openings & Closings

Little River BrewPub Off Site Sold to Local Beer Brand

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation