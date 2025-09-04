Miami Restaurants that Opened in August

At the same time, old-school diners got something to cheer about with Basilico finally landing in Coral Gables and Old Cutler Inn setting up shop in Palmetto Bay, offering familiar comforts and a sense of history. And coffee lovers weren’t left out either. London's cult-favorite Black Sheep Coffee made its Florida debut in Coconut Grove, bringing with it a mix of robusta-driven brews, flavored lattes, and Norwegian waffles. Fewer openings, sure, but August gave Miami a little something for everyone.
Aiko & Mumu2770 SW 27th Ave., Ste. 2, Miami
786-860-5993
aikoandmumu.comMiamians are going crazy for these Japanese sandos (sandwiches) made with fluffy, authentic Japanese milk bread. Aiko & Mumu's viral tamago sando, a Japanese-style egg salad sandwich made with freshly made Japanese milk bread, is soft and decadent. Even though the sandwiches sell out as soon as the shop opens at 11 a.m., they seem to be worth it. The sando stands apart from Western-style sandwiches thanks to its delicate flavors bookended by pillow-soft milk bread (AKA shokupan). "A Japanese sando is a healthy, light, and visually beautiful type of sandwich," the team at Aiko told New Times over email. Sandos can be savory or subtly sweet and filled with fruit, such as strawberries and oranges. The most popular Japanese sandos at Aiko & Mumu are tamago (egg) and strawberry. Aiko also offers ton-katsu (panko-breaded pork), chicken katsu, and matcha strawberry varieties with prices ranging from $11.50 to $16.
Basilico Ristorante Coral Gables2312 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables
305-381-5604
basilicomiami.comFor more than 25 years, Basilico Ristorante has been a quiet powerhouse in Miami Springs and Doral, drawing loyal diners from Hialeah to Brickell with its comforting Northern Italian fare. Now, the beloved restaurant has officially opened in Coral Gables at 2312 Ponce de Leon Blvd., expanding its legacy into one of Miami's most celebrated dining neighborhoods. After opening in 1998 in Miami Springs, it expanded to Doral in 2010, where both locations became fixtures where families celebrated milestones, business lunches were sealed over tiramisu, and travelers returning from Miami International Airport made one last stop before heading home. The Coral Gables move feels like a natural evolution. Inside, the team has created a modern yet vibrant atmosphere, designed to echo the warmth of its original Italian bistros while embracing the sophistication of the Gables. The menu remains faithful to its roots: housemade pastas, daily fresh-caught seafood, Black Angus beef, imported cold cuts and cheeses, and the desserts that regulars insist are nonnegotiable.
Black Sheep Coffee2750 SW 27th Ter., Ste. 108, Coconut Grove
blacksheepcoffee.usBlack Sheep Coffee, founded in London in 2013, has opened its first Florida location in Coconut Grove at a brand new mixed-use building that's already drawing buzz for its other tenants. The new coffee shop opened on Wednesday, August 20, inside Grove Central. Black Sheep Coffee is known for championing specialty-grade robusta beans, a rarity in the coffee world, where arabica usually takes the lead. The company sources its beans from farms in India and Uganda, where they're shade-grown, hand-picked, and dried naturally. At the new Miami shop, customers can expect a full lineup of espresso-based drinks, cold brews, and flavored lattes. Popular options include iced vanilla oat lattes and ceremonial-grade matcha in flavors like "Peaches & Cream," "Strawberries & Cream," and blueberry. The food menu includes Norwegian waffles with toppings such as Nutella and berries, plus fresh pastries, smoothies, and organic açaí bowls.
Las' Lap at The Daydrift Hotel2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach
thedaydrift.comOne of the most celebrated chefs in America, Kwame Onwuachi (the James Beard Award-winning chef who was named as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2025), has been tapped to create the menu at Las' Lap Miami, a rum-soaked West Indian restaurant and bar in South Beach. Las' Lap Miami is the second location for the rum-forward restaurant and bar, which first opened on New York City's Lower East Side in 2018. Expect his signature West Indian fare in a space that nods to the original but adds a tropical twist. Inside, expect tufted velvet banquettes, rich plum walls, and the brand's signature wallpaper. Outside, guests can grab a drink along the 50-seat canal-side patio or head upstairs to a vibrant rooftop jungle bar. Known for his bold, vibrant Afro-Caribbean cuisine, Onwuachi is crafting a food menu that reflects his heritage, which includes Creole, Nigerian, Jamaican, and Trinidad roots; the exuberance of Carnival; and the spirit of Miami. Expect "Escovitch Crab Claws," a "South Beach Snapper" with guacamole and tostones, caviar service with roti, and an "Oxtail Cuban" with beef bacon and gherkin.
Old Cutler Inn16800 Old Cutler Rd., Palmetto Bay
305-432-3556
oldcutlerinn.comFor years, Palmetto Bay residents looking for a night out have had to drive to neighborhoods like Coral Gables or Coconut Grove for more exciting dining options. That changed with the opening of Old Cutler Inn, a new restaurant that aims to become a true neighborhood gathering place along Old Cutler Road. It opened on Saturday, August 23, across from the beautiful Deering Estate. Owners Drew Dorsy and Benjamin Pascarella say the project was inspired by a piece of local history: Snowden's, the popular restaurant that first opened in the 1920s and closed in the early 2000s, once stood just down the street. The salmon crudo is a standout appetizer, while the wood-fired filet and flatbreads are also central to the menu. The team kept original wood beams from the building’s 1980s colonial structure, softened the space with greenery, and added ambient lighting to create warmth. The menu blends seafood and wood-fired meats with lighter dishes like sourdough flatbreads and crudos. A full bar leans on California wines, specialty cocktails, and an elevated beer program.
Scandy Candy241 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
scandycandy.storeSwedish candy fever has officially hit Miami. Scandy Candy is the new Coral Gables shop devoted to imported sweets from Sweden. It opened on August 9 on Miracle Mile and almost immediately went viral on TikTok and Instagram. It got so busy that by Monday, August 18, the store announced on Instagram that it would be temporarily closed after selling out of its entire inventory. However, the shop reopened on Sunday, August 30, with a whole new shipment of Swedish candy inventory. Inside the Gables shop, the centerpiece is a massive pick-and-mix wall where customers scoop their own bags of candy. Favorites include sour skulls, chocolate-covered marshmallows, and chewy classics. Part of the appeal is the ingredients. Swedish candy skips the corn syrup, fake sweeteners, and gelatin found in most U.S. candy brands. It relies instead on cornstarch and natural flavorings, which create a softer, fluffier chew. Many varieties are vegan-friendly, which broadens the audience beyond nostalgic Swedes.