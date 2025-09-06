 Beloved Local Venue Churchill's Reopened Last Night | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Inside Churchill's Triumphant Reopening

Last night, one of Miami's legendary venues reopened, featuring local bands, a renovated patio, and the same punk spirit.
September 6, 2025
Image: A woman singing on top of a bar surrounded by people.
Churchill's finally opened last night. Photo by Pati Laylle
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Churchill's is often called the "CBGB of the South," but let's be real, Miami doesn't need a New York reference to explain what this place means. Since 1979, the iconic dive bar and venue has been ground zero for everything punk, metal, noise, and alternative. It's long been a haven for those who exist outside the shiny mainstream of pop.

When Churchill's shut down in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, controversy swirled: legal battles, rumors of a Chili's moving in, whispers about scattered reopening dates. It became a "we'll believe it when we see it" situation. But when New Times received an official email about reopening late last month, and local music lovers started to buzz things seemed to be more real this time.

Last night, it finally happened.
click to enlarge people at a bar waiting to order.
Patrons can still get a beer for 5 bucks.
Photo by Pati Laylle
The doors opened at 8 p.m., but diehards started lining up at 4. Inside, it's still Churchill's, but with a fresh coat of paint. The stage has a new carpet. The infamous bathrooms in the corridor that connects the main room with the patio are mostly untouched (in faithful Churchill's fashion). More bathrooms have been added up front near the pool table, and a third bathroom area has been placed across the main stage.
click to enlarge Picture of a toilet at a punk bar
Churchill's infamous bathrooms.
Photo by Flor Franceschetti
click to enlarge People sitting at a patio in Miami
Churchill's renovated patio.
Photo by Pati Laylle
The biggest change? The outdoor patio. The house near the back stage has been demolished, making room for a more spacious hangout area filled with tables, Lagniappe style.
click to enlarge
Photo by Pati Laylle
Patrons can still get a beer for 5 bucks, and mixed drinks are $15, and yes, there's food. The fries are properly seasoned, and the menu features wings, croquetas, nachos, sandwiches, and churros. "There's a full kitchen here now," said Alex Lopez, the venue's new bar manager, when he gave us our fries.
click to enlarge a punk band performing on stage
Local bands performed at Churchill's last night.
Photo by Pati Laylle
Media hour started at 6 p.m. and it felt surreal. The cameras rolled. Bands gave interviews. For a second, it looked more like a film set than the grimy temple of sound locals remember. But the switch flipped at 7:30 p.m., when noise legend and local music authority Rat Bastard grabbed a mic for soundcheck, and suddenly, it was unmistakably Churchill's again.
click to enlarge Image of people sitting at a patio in Miami.
Churchill's renovated patio.
Photo by Pati Laylle
The night's lineup featured Adhesive, Tess Grey, Bruvvy, and Miss Michigan. Gus Saenz, the lead singer of Miss Michigan, didn't hold back when asked about the venue's return: "I don't think there's a major city in the Western world that doesn't have a rock scene. You're not a major city if you don't have live rock music, point blank. You go to New York, L.A., London, Tokyo, Nashville, they all have it. Miami hasn't. That's something we should be a little embarrassed about."

"We're just wannabes if we keep building skyscrapers without real art, real rock and roll. Miami has some special things, but we need a rock scene," And he added emphasing the importance of the reopening of Churchill's.
click to enlarge
Photo by Pati Laylle
His bandmate, JP Espiritusantos, echoed the sentiment: "We're just excited Churchill's is back. It brings community. That's what venues like this are for, where artists can express themselves, build something, and just hang with their people."
click to enlarge
Photo by Pati Laylle
The opening celebrations will continue all weekend long, with live performances by Fuakata, Perro Negro, Lone Wolf, and others. All upcoming programing can be found on Churchill's website.
Image: Flor Franceschetti
Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Flor Franceschetti: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Churchill's Opens Friday With an All-Local Lineup

Venues

Churchill's Opens Friday With an All-Local Lineup

By David Rolland
Image: Ten New Songs From Miami Artists to Listen to This Week

Local Music

Ten New Songs From Miami Artists to Listen to This Week

By Shawn Macomber
Image: Gian Marco Brings His Heartfelt “Aún Me Sigo Encontrando” Tour to the U.S.

Latin Music

Gian Marco Brings His Heartfelt “Aún Me Sigo Encontrando” Tour to the U.S.

By Mónica Mendoza
Image: Ten Dirtiest Latin Sex Songs, According to Miami Club Fanatics

Columns

Ten Dirtiest Latin Sex Songs, According to Miami Club Fanatics

By Laurie Charles
Image: Review: Kali Uchis Delivered a Transcendent Performance in Sold-Out Miami Show

Latin Music

Review: Kali Uchis Delivered a Transcendent Performance in Sold-Out Miami Show

By Aileen Delgado
Image: Gian Marco Brings His Heartfelt “Aún Me Sigo Encontrando” Tour to the U.S.

Latin Music

Gian Marco Brings His Heartfelt “Aún Me Sigo Encontrando” Tour to the U.S.

By Mónica Mendoza
Image: Ten New Songs From Miami Artists to Listen to This Week

Local Music

Ten New Songs From Miami Artists to Listen to This Week

By Shawn Macomber
Image: Churchill's Opens Friday With an All-Local Lineup

Venues

Churchill's Opens Friday With an All-Local Lineup

By David Rolland
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation