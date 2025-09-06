Inside Churchill's Triumphant Reopening

Churchill's is often called the "CBGB of the South," but let's be real, Miami doesn't need a New York reference to explain what this place means. Since 1979, the iconic dive bar and venue has been ground zero for everything punk, metal, noise, and alternative. It's long been a haven for those who exist outside the shiny mainstream of pop.
When Churchill's shut down in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, controversy swirled: legal battles, rumors of a Chili's moving in, whispers about scattered reopening dates. It became a "we'll believe it when we see it" situation. But when New Times received an official email about reopening late last month, and local music lovers started to buzz things seemed to be more real this time.
Last night, it finally happened.
"We're just wannabes if we keep building skyscrapers without real art, real rock and roll. Miami has some special things, but we need a rock scene," And he added emphasing the importance of the reopening of Churchill's.
website.