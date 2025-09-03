 Swanky New Italian Spot Opens in Coconut Grove with Housemade Pastas | Miami New Times
Swanky New Italian Spot Opens in Coconut Grove with Housemade Pastas

A swanky new Italian restaurant featuring housemade pastas and plenty of wine will open tomorrow in Coconut Grove at CocoWalk.
September 3, 2025
Swanky new Italian restaurant, Da Angelino Cucina Italiana, will open in Coconut Grove at CocoWalk on September 4, 2025, offering housemade pastas and wine. Da Angelino Cucina Italiana photo
Two local culinary titans will open their Italian restaurant tomorrow, September 4, at CocoWalk in Coconut Grove. First announced back in July, Da Angelino Cucina Italiana promises to serve soulful Italian dishes with a Florentine touch.

Ariete Hospitality Group (of award-winning Ariete and Chug's Diner, both down the street in the Grove) and Graspa Group (Salumeria 104 and Osteria) are behind the new spot, with Florence-born hospitality veteran Angelin Kometa leading the charge. The 4,441-square-foot space is Ariete Hospitality Group’s first Italian restaurant and Graspa's Coconut Grove debut. "It's not fine dining in the traditional sense," says Kometa in a statement. "It's how we grew up eating in Italy – elegant but never stiff, where guests are welcomed like family."
The modern dining room at Da Angelino in Coconut Grove
From Antipasto to Crudos and Small Plates

The Italian restaurant is also a personal one for Ariete Hospitality CEO Andrew Falsetto, who frequented Graspa's restaurants with his Italian father. "We've dreamed of opening an Italian restaurant in the Grove for years," says Falsetto in a statement. "But we knew we had to do it with the right partners. Graspa Group brings decades of award-winning flavor, service, and soul."

Da Angelino's menu doesn’t focus on a single region in Italy but promises a delectable journey from north to south. The menu opens with antipasto and crudo, including starters like tuna tartare, polpo alla griglia, and frittura mista. The stuzzichini section offers small plates like arancini and mini calzoni.
The linguini alle vongole from Da Angelino in Coconut Grove
Housemade Pasta will Steal the Show

Naturally, the star of the show is the housemade pasta, including a tableside cacio e pepe alla routa, gnocchi alla vodka, and linguine ai frutti di mare. From the secondi and dall griglia (from the grill) sections, diners can expect short ribs and cotoletta alla Milanese. Meanwhile, the contorni (sides) include braised artichokes, grilled jumbo asparagus, and creamy spinach with parmesan.

Like any good Italian spot, Da Angelino’s wine list is expertly curated. It features Italian reds from Tuscany, Veneto, Sicily, and Piedmont, as well as whites from Trentino, Friuli, and Campania. A cocktail menu will also be available, featuring signature drinks carefully crafted to pair perfectly with the menu offerings.

Da Angelino Cucina Italiana. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-603-9009; daangelino.com. Opens Thursday, September 4, 2025.
Jose D. Duran is the former senior music editor of Miami New Times. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015.
