 Popular Mediterranean Chain to Open at Former Maty's in Midtown | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Popular Mediterranean Chain to Open at Former Maty's in Midtown

Motek and Sesame Bakery will open this fall in Midtown Miami, replacing Valerie Chang's closed Maty's and Itamae Ao spaces.
September 12, 2025
Image: Motek and Sesame Bakery will open in Midtown Miami this fall, taking over the former Maty's and Itamae Ao spaces with savory plates, pastries, and more.
Motek and Sesame Bakery will open in Midtown Miami this fall, taking over the former Maty's and Itamae Ao spaces with savory plates, pastries, and more. Motek photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

When Maty's, the Peruvian restaurant from James Beard Award winner Valerie Chang, closed earlier this year, it left a void in Midtown. The shared space at 3255 NE First Ave. housed both Maty's and her brother Nando's omakase counter, Itamae Ao.

Now, the address is being split between two new tenants: Motek will move into the former Maty's dining room, and its sister bakery, Sesame, will take over the adjoining Itamae Ao side. Both are expected to open sometime this fall, though no date has been announced. (By the way, check out New Times' 8 Most-Anticipated Miami Fall Restaurant Openings.)
click to enlarge a pastry
One of the many pastries now available at Sesame Bakery.
Sesame Bakery photo

Two Restaurants Under One Roof

The original Sesame opened in October 2024 in North Miami's SoLé Mia development, a 5,000-square-foot café and bakery with seating for 165, a blush-tiled counter, and a patio shaded in bougainvillea. That location focuses heavily on pastries and brunch, with dishes ranging from shakshuka and French toast to wild mushroom toast and tuna croque madame, plus Jerusalem bagels and pistachio financiers.

Midtown's Sesame will reflect the brand's roots but with a different emphasis. While breads and sweets will remain on the menu, the spotlight here shifts toward savory plates, think salads, sandwiches, and warm dishes meant for sit-down dining.

Sesame's current menu includes small plates like mezze samplers, halloumi kebabs, and zucchini latkes, alongside sandwiches such as fish schnitzel with harissa aioli, tuna melt on a baguette, and Jerusalem bagel grilled cheese. Heartier dishes range from croque madame with truffle béchamel to a seared tuna steak and eggs, while pastas like rigatoni al arak and sourdough square pizza round things out. Salads and soups complete the lineup.
click to enlarge
Motek is on a roll in South Florida and New York
Motek photo

Motek Keeps Expanding

Motek has grown quickly since launching in downtown Miami's Seybold Building in 2020, with outposts in Brickell, Coral Gables, Aventura, Boca Raton, and Miami Beach. The restaurant is known for shakshuka, hummus, kebabs, schnitzel sandwiches, and the Arayes Burger, a two-time winner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash. Beyond Miami, the company has expanded to New York, recently opening a Motek in Williamsburg with another in Flatiron on the way, plus an Upper West Side restaurant slated for 2026 and a Sesame Bakery planned for Battery Park.

The company says the new Midtown locations will mirror the neighborhood's character: bright, open, and community-driven. "Midtown is where people live, work, and come together — and that's exactly what Motek and Sesame are about," the team said in a statement.

Motek & Sesame Midtown. 3225 NE First Ave., Miami; motekcafe.com and sesamebakery.com.
Image: Olee Fowler
A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she's not exploring Miami's newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that's probably a Coke Zero on her desk.
Instagram
LinkedIn
A message from Food & Drink Editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Miami Denny's Takes Heat After Firing Waitress of 20+ Years

Social Media

Miami Denny's Takes Heat After Firing Waitress of 20+ Years

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: 8 Most-Anticipated Miami Fall Restaurant Openings 2025

Openings & Closings

8 Most-Anticipated Miami Fall Restaurant Openings 2025

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: South Miami Staple Deli Lane &amp; Tavern Isn't Closing After All

Openings & Closings

South Miami Staple Deli Lane & Tavern Isn't Closing After All

By Michelle Muslera
Image: Miami Bar Makes One of the Most 'Iconic' Sandwiches on Earth

National Spotlight

Miami Bar Makes One of the Most 'Iconic' Sandwiches on Earth

By Olee Fowler
Image: 8 Most-Anticipated Miami Fall Restaurant Openings 2025

Openings & Closings

8 Most-Anticipated Miami Fall Restaurant Openings 2025

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: South Miami Staple Deli Lane &amp; Tavern Isn't Closing After All

Openings & Closings

South Miami Staple Deli Lane & Tavern Isn't Closing After All

By Michelle Muslera
Image: Miami Bar Makes One of the Most 'Iconic' Sandwiches on Earth

National Spotlight

Miami Bar Makes One of the Most 'Iconic' Sandwiches on Earth

By Olee Fowler
Image: Only One Miami Spot Ranked Among 50 Best Restaurants in U.S.

Awards & Accolades

Only One Miami Spot Ranked Among 50 Best Restaurants in U.S.

By Olee Fowler
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation