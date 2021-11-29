Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: MiamiCentral Market, Night Owl Cookies, Holy Crab

November 29, 2021 8:00AM

Night Owl Cookies owner Andrew Gonzalez
Night Owl Cookies owner Andrew Gonzalez Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a move to a new location in Wynwood for La Otra, a new location for Night Owl Cookies, and the launch of  Citizens MiamiCentral Market in the Miami Brightline station.

click to enlarge MiamiCentral's newly opened market in Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CITIZENS
MiamiCentral's newly opened market in Miami.
Photo courtesy of Citizens

Citizens MiamiCentral Market

600 NW First Ave., Miami
305-395-7883
miamicentral.com

Alongside the relaunch of the Brightline train service, riders at all three Brightline stations — including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach — can sample food and beverage from several new vendors. The Brightline's signature bar, Mary Mary, now offers an elevated sit-down service with an all-day menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items. It also joins MRKT, an innovative autonomous market located at each station meant for picking up snacks. Inside the Miami station, locals and travelers can also find Citizens MiamiCentral Market, a 16-stall food hall that features culinary brands like EllaMia, Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, El Pollo Verde, Cicci di Carne, Sa'Moto, and Cindy Lou's Cookies.
click to enlarge Holy Crab, a pandemic-born popup, is now operating at Time Out Market. - PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLY CRAB
Holy Crab, a pandemic-born popup, is now operating at Time Out Market.
Photo courtesy of Holy Crab

Holy Crab

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach (in Time Out Market)
786-753-5388
holycrabdelivery.com

With the opening of Holy Crab at Time Out Market, crustacean lovers can get their hands on some of the freshest stone crab in South Florida. And oysters! Cofounded by Lucas Calderon and fiancée Irene Guerrero and open only during stone crab season (October to May), Holy Crab gets its claws from the Florida Keys daily, in sizes that range from medium to colossal. They're sold by the pound for dine-in, takeout, or delivery — and don't ignore Holy Crab's house-made mustard sauce, which accompanies each order. Also on the menu: various side dishes.
click to enlarge La Otra has relocated from Brickell to Wynwood. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LA OTRA
La Otra has relocated from Brickell to Wynwood.
Photo courtesy of La Otra

La Otra

55 NE 24th St., Miami
305-908-9368
laotramiami.com

Upscale bar and lounge La Otra has moved from Brickell to a new indoor/outdoor space in Wynwood. La Otra is known for bringing the party with its oversized disco balls, live music, and energetic atmosphere. Even if you're not here to dance, come for the drinks: The beverage program offers a wide selection with a heavy emphasis on scotch, tequila, and mezcal. Open from Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
click to enlarge Night Owl Cookies has expanded to the 954. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NIGHT OWL COOKIES
Night Owl Cookies has expanded to the 954.
Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Night Owl Cookies

17 N. Hiatus Rd., Pembroke Pines
954-505-4143
nightowlcookieco.com

Night Owl Cookies has officially expanded to the 954 with the opening of its first Broward County location. The cookie-centric eatery opened its first brick-and-mortar in 2016 in the Magic City after baking out of a space at founder Andrew Gonzalez's parents' kitchen and delivering late-night cookies to locals. Delivery is still a big part of this business, but now you can head to the store for a selection that includes the popular birthday cake and chocolate chip flavors, as well as the "Ave Maria," with white chocolate chips, Maria cookies, and guava. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

