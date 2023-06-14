Miami's Newest Speakeasy Is Behind the Meat Cooler of a Wynwood Burger Shop

At first glance, you may not think that Wynwood’s the Mad Butcher is a haven for carefully selected wine, live Latin jazz sessions, and sultry vibes.
Well, think again. A speakeasy concept, Monsieur Guille Wine Room, is now open and accessible through the burger shop and its back meat cooler. It’s operated by the Dirty Rabbit Group — which owns nearby La Tiendita and El Chinito, among other spots — and is the brainchild of Miami local and sommelier Guillermo Gómez.
“This is an idea I’ve always had for a concept, and I’ve been friends with the Dirty Rabbit Group for years, so finally everything came together,” Gómez tells New Times. "This is something magical that has arrived in Wynwood — it’s sophisticated, elevated, and stimulates all the senses."
Along with Gómez’s extensive resumé in the wine space, he’s served as a long-time brand ambassador for Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and has worked in-house for the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne and Fontainebleau Miami Beach Resort.
Gómez has curated the Monsieur Guille Wine Room menu, including sparkling, white, red, and rosé selections available by the glass or bottle. The menu also includes a helpful guide for wine newbies and pros, distinguishing light, medium, and full-bodied offerings. Highlights include a flight of four Zonin coastal lemon spritzes served over ice ($50), a handpicked Domaine Paul Blanck pinot blanc 2020 ($16 a glass, $55 a bottle), and G D’estournel Bordeaux blend 2019 ($25 a glass, $90 a bottle).
There are three food offerings within the space, including a charcuterie board with Iberico ham and rosemary grissini ($24), a cheese board with brie, Manchego, and smoked gouda ($22), and truffle fries ($8). When hunger really calls, the Mad Butcher is right there with brisket-smoked burgers as its staple.
Aesthetically, the Monsieur Guille Wine Room space is designed to host up to 50 guests and is decked in plush red walls and booths, dim circular lights, pops of metallic vases with feathers stemming from them, and sleek circular black tables. Gómez says additional touches include books he’s read through the years and “incredible acoustics.” The spot has an in-house, three-piece jazz band performing on Thursdays through Saturdays to accentuate the coziness.
Beyond its opening, Gómez says to count on regular happenings on “wine holidays” like national rosé day (June 10) and potential weekly happenings. He says a weekly “Boss Lady Wine Club” celebrates Miami’s ladies with an elevated twist. Folks are encouraged to watch Monsieur Guille Wine Room’s social pages for announcements.
“I’ve been lucky to be a part of some amazing projects, and my love for wine has taken me around the world,” he says. “I’ve always wanted to do something a little different with my love for wine, and here it is.”
Monsieur Guille Wine Room. Inside the Mad Butcher, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; madbutcher.com. Thursday through Saturday 8 p.m. to close and Sunday 4 to 10 p.m.