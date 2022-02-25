Gordon Ramsay to Bring Hell's Kitchen Restaurant to Miami

Chef, restaurateur, and author Gordon Ramsay won't just be introducing Lucky Cat to Miami.
Even as he's preparing to open an outpost of the pan-Asian restaurant he introduced in London in 2019, the celebrity host of Fox's popular chef competition show series has announced he'll be heating up the Magic City with the TV show-inspired restaurant Hell's Kitchen.
Later this year, Hell's Kitchen (the restaurant) will open in Met Square as part of the final phase of the Metropolitan Miami mixed-use development, located on the north bank of the Miami River downtown.
The complex includes a Silverspot Cinema and more than 40,000-square-feet of retail and dining in addition to 188 luxury apartments, a museum paying tribute to the Tequesta tribe, and a hotel.
Requests for comment were not immediately returned. But Ramsay shared in a press release that Miami feels like the perfect fit for the show-inspired establishment with locations in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe.
"With its impressive food scene, art deco architecture, and amazing people, Miami really knows how to bring on the heat," said Ramsay. "And I know Hell's Kitchen will feel right at home."
According to Norman Abdallah, CEO of Gordon Ramsay North America, the two-story restaurant has been designed to transport guests to the TV show’s film set, evoking Hell's Kitchen energy with its open show kitchen where diners can watch the culinary team in action.
Like its sister locations, the Hell's Kitchen Miami menu will include signature favorites like Ramsay's beef Wellington, the eponymous Hell's Kitchen burger, and sticky toffee pudding, while the bar will offer a selection of classic and signature cocktails. (Keep an eye out for the "Smoke on the Boulevard," a drink served in a lantern with dry ice, and the "Notes from Gordon," which arrives with a personalized message from Ramsay himself.)
In 2019, Ramsay inked a deal with Lion Capital to expand his restaurant concepts across the U.S. The company currently has more than a dozen restaurants comprising several brands including Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Steak from Las Vegas and Chicago to Boston, Orlando, Baltimore, and Kansas City.
In addition to the Miami restaurant, Ramsay North America announced earlier this week that it will be opening Hell's Kitchen locations in Washington, D.C. (later this year), and Chicago (in 2023).
Hell's Kitchen. Met Square at SE Third Ave., Miami; gordonramsayrestaurants.com.