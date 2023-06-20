New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Amelia's 1931, Quinto, and Vicky Bakery

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Amelia's 193113601 SW 26th St., Miami
305-554-4949
amelias1931.com
Miami chef and restaurateur Eileen Andrade, creator of Finka Table & Tap in Kendall, has opened her latest passion project by reopening Amelia's 1931. More than double its original size, the new Amelia's offers diners the chef's take on a Cuban-inspired diner. The new concept, named after her abuela, which initially opened in 2017, stretches beyond its origins with a sexy, sophisticated new look and full bar. Cuban diner fare no more, the upgraded menu offers a melding of Cuban and Asian influences, flavors, and textures, from escargot with umami butter and Cuban bread to a kimchi clam chowder. Composed plates highlight creative fare like boniato gnocchi with rocoto cream sauce; braised oxtail with tamal en cazuela; gochujang paella; and steak frites dressed with guajillo black bean pepper sauce served with fries. For dessert, don't miss the Cuban timba, made here with coconut cream cheese mousse, guava, and a Maria cookie. Tuesday through Sunday 5 to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Quinto788 Brickell Plz., Miami
786-805-4646
quintomiami.us
Quinto — formerly Quinto La Huella — has relaunched at the East Miami hotel with an all-new expanded menu, delivering South American sabor via an open fire-fueled restaurant and bar. Since opening in 2016, the fifth-floor restaurant has offered guests an all-day menu highlighting flame-cooked meats and seafood available both a la carte or as composed entrees and sharing plates. New menu items include panzanella, calamari a la plancha, coliflor adobada (adobo-seasoned roasted cauliflower), and Nigerian tiger prawns atop squid-ink tagliatelle in a lobster reduction sauce. For sharing, the "tabla de fuegos" is a made-to-share experience with a massive Creekstone porterhouse paired with a pulpo a la plancha and fondant de dulce de leche for dessert. At the bar, signature cocktails include the "Chili Rita" — a blend of reposado tequila, red wine, Thai chili, lime juice, and agave syrup, while pitchers like the "Clerico" blend white wine, creme de cassis, and apples with fresh lemon and orange juice.Sunday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Vicky Bakery773 N. University Dr., Plantation
954-533-7760
vickybakery.com
Looking for vegan Cuban bread? Look no further than Vicky Bakery, the beloved family-owned Cuban bakery founded in Hialeah more than 50 years ago. The South Florida brand recently opened its newest location in Plantation, adding to the nearly two dozen locations across South Florida. Vicky Bakery is best known for its traditional recipes passed down from generation to generation and baked on site daily. The menu offers a wide variety of traditional bread, pastries, desserts, breakfast items, sandwiches, and cakes, an extensive variety of authentic Cuban bread, pastelitos, croquetas, pastries, desserts, breakfast items, sandwiches, and coffee.Monday to Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.