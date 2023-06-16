New York City's Chip City Cookies Arrives in Miami Beach

Banana cream pie, peanut butter and jelly, and baklava... cookies?
Yep, you’re about to have some new options as Chip City Cookies prepares to open its first Florida outpost. The Astoria, Queens-born brand plans to open by the end of July at 1935 West Avenue in Miami Beach.
“We put a lot of love into developing this brand, and with there already being a strong New York influence and population in Miami Beach, this move makes sense,” Peter Phillips, cofounder of Chip City Cookies, tells New Times. “We have a lot of creative offerings to please even the most selective of tastebuds.”
With a glance at Chip City Cookies’ menu – with the average cookie running $4.50 a pop in New York City shops – there is a weekly cookie rotation offering the most creative concoctions. In total, Chip City Cookies currently operates 18 locations across New York City’s boroughs.
According to Phillips, seasonal favorites include a pumpkin spice latte cookie come fall and a baklava morsel around Easter. The business has 18 year-round flavors that get woven in periodically, including s’mores, Nutella sea salt, oatmeal apple pie, horchata, and brookie offerings.
On Miami-specific flavors, Phillips says, “We have talked about doing regional cookies and incorporating more local flavors, but we haven’t finalized those plans or anything just yet.”
Chip City Cookies’ dough is prepared in an 18,000-square-foot commissary space in Queens, distributed to local shops, and baked fresh on-site. The same flow of business will apply to the new Miami location.
Beyond the Miami Beach opening, Phillips says a second Miami location is underway on Biscayne Boulevard in the MiMo District. By the end of the year, he hopes to confirm at least five total locations in the region and is currently exploring options in Doral, Brickell, and Aventura.
Driving Chip City Cookies' growth is a $10 million investment it received in 2022 from Enlightened Hospitality Investments. In addition to its current Florida expansion, Phillips says new locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, and Connecticut are underway.
Chip City Cookies. 1935 West Ave., Miami Beach; chipcitycookies.com. Opening July 2023.