Five Years in the Making: Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. to Reopen in Downtown Miami in July

The principals at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company say they're poised to make history when they reopen as a taproom and kitchen later this month. According to co-owners Jose Mallea and Nick Bonfiglio, Biscayne Bay will become the first brewery to open in downtown Miami, thanks to a project five years in the making.
Mallea announced plans to open a new Miami location of his Doral-based brewery in 2018, securing a lease at the historic Post Office building at 100 NE First Ave. The crowdfunded project, facilitated by the same visionaries who recently unveiled Julia & Henry's in the old Walgreens building at 200 E. Flagler St., will offer its unique, four-story food-hall experience.
"We knew immediately we had to be a part of it and that it was the perfect home for our brand," Mallea tells New Times. "Miami deserves quality craft beer in a quality crafted space."
After several patient years awaiting renovations to the neoclassical 1912 edifice, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company will again serve up suds to thirsty Miamians starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.
Initially, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company will be the complex's only operating tenant, with future concepts rumored to include the first stateside restaurant from a well-known Mexican chef, a Japanese izakaya and sake bar curated by a world-renowned restaurateur, and a mezcal bar.
One of the area's longest-operating breweries, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company began producing beer in 2014 and opened its first taproom in 2016 in Doral. The brewery location was initially planned for Little Havana but ultimately relocated to the larger space with hopes for expansion.
When the brewery's Doral taproom ceased operations at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Mallea put his focus on a five-year partnership with the Miami Marlins, creating a bespoke ballpark brewery experience at LoanDepot park with the 2021 opening of Biscayne Bay Brew Hall. Located in the stadium's atrium, the 3,000-square-foot space offers baseball fans a large bar area where they can choose among several types of draft beer, including Biscayne Bay's signature Marlins lager.
On the third floor that once housed the Miami Weather Bureau Office, Biscayne Bay's new digs will offer a traditional taproom experience, complete with views of a glass-enclosed production space where a four-barrel system will produce a series of experimental and one-off beers.
A wraparound bar at the center of the space is home to a dozen beers on tap — a lineup that includes Biscayne Bay's core beers like the "Tropical Bay" IPA, "Miami Pale Ale," "Regatta" double IPA, and "Colada" porter, as well as a rotating lineup of seasonal and guest beers.
The brewery will serve a small menu with savory small plates like a charcuterie board and Mediterranean-style dips, Wagyu picanha crostini, and bao buns. Larger offerings include a four-cheese flatbread, a Wagyu burger, a tuna salad sandwich, and an Angus rib eye.
An expanded entertainment lineup is planned for the space with one-of-a-kind activations, including seasonal beer launch events, weekly live music performances, and sports viewing nights.
"The opening of our flagship location is a dream come true. We are so proud to be a part of Miami's revival...while helping to preserve [this building's] legacy for generations to come," sums up Bonfiglio. "The old Post Office building carries a sense of history, an architectural marvel that adds depth and character to the brewery. And now, it's about to embark on an exciting new chapter."
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. 100 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com. Open 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m. on Sunday.