Citizens MiamiCentral Food Hall Brings Big-Name Chefs to Brightline's Miami Station

Set to launch in November, MiamiCentral will be home to a number of new restaurants from big names including Dario Cecchini, Dani García, and Masaharu Morimoto, all of whom will be offering on-the-go eats via the 16-stall food hall inside the Miami Brightline terminal.
The word comes after the high-speed rail line's announcement of its reopening schedule set to launch next month, when Brightline service resumes between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. As the flagship South Florida station, the Miami complex has become a hub for transportation, leisure, dining, and business.
A large part of the relaunch includes the unveiling of Citizens MiamiCentral — formerly known as Central Fare — and its new vendor lineup. The evolution arrives thanks to a recent partnership with Creating Culinary Communities (C3), a tech-based company created by Sam Nazarian, who also founded SBE, a company that develops, manages, and operates hotels, residences, restaurants, and nightclubs around the world.
Citizens is Nazarian's brand for two other large-scale food halls similar in scope to MiamiCentral: the newly opened Citizens ManhattanWest and an outpost coming soon to Seattle.
When the opportunity arose to work with Brightline, Nazarian says he jumped at the chance to relaunch the high-speed rail's culinary center.
“I’ve kept a close eye on Brightline as an inspiration for my innovation and development goals with C3," he tells New Tmes. "I see this development as one that will change the landscape of downtown Miami as a hub for all things transportation, leisure, lifestyle, business, and entertainment."
The six-block development serves as the flagship station for Brightline South Florida. The multiuse space houses retail, dining, and entertainment establishments, 816 luxury residences, and direct access to multiple modes of transportation including Metromover, Metrorail, and Tri-Rail.
Nazarian says C3's signature ghost kitchen platform and digital delivery system will enhance MiamiCentral’s culinary offerings and customer experience. Visitors will be able to place orders using contactless ordering and pick-up through the company's proprietary Citizens Go app, allowing consumers to order across multiple restaurant brands in one order, with delivery available to downtown and the Greater Miami market.
C3’s roster of international chefs include Dario Cecchini (Antica Macelleria Cecchini), Dani García (Lena, Dani, and others), and original Japanese Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Each will offer their own take on international flavor to Brightline passengers and the surrounding Miami communities.
Other C3 brands like Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, and Cicci di Carne will appear alongside new vendors like Sa’Moto by Chef Morimoto, EllaMia, and Cindy Lou’s Cookies. Carryover vendors, including La Estacion, Rosetta Bakery, Patagonia, CAO, and Art de Vivre, and 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, will reopen at MiamiCentral.
