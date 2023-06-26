Navigation
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Gramercy Pop-Up, Regatta Grove, and Vivo! Dolphin Mall

June 26, 2023 9:30AM

Sports & Social has opened inside Vivo! at Dolphin Mall. Vivo! Dolphin Mall photo
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes waterfront Coconut Grove venue Regatta Grove, the debut of Vivo! Dolphin Mall, and an Asian-themed pop-up at the Gramercy.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
The Gramercy hosts a summer pop-up.
The Gramercy photo

The Gramercy Pan-Asian Pop-up

65 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-747-4854
thegramercymiami.com
The Gramercy recently unveiled its new Pan-Asian pop-up, offering guests a limited-time menu highlighting an array of Asian fusion with sushi, robata, and wok dishes by chef Joan Solis. Alongside the new offerings, the restaurant has launched a weekly Saturday dinner party, "Tokyo Nights," complete with live entertainment. Solis, known for creating innovative Asian fare at hotspots like Salvaje and the Marion Miami, presents diners with menu items like pork dumplings served in a sauce of peanut butter, garlic, sesame oil, and scallions; sushi creations, including the "Gram Sensation Roll," made with salmon, avocado, pineapple marmalade, lime zest, chives, and topped with raspberry pearls; and wok dishes including duck fried rice and sesame garlic noodles — all of which pair nicely with cocktails like the "Lychee Love Potion," made with Absolut vanilla, Chinola passionfruit liqueur, lychee purée, and pineapple juice. Open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday, 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to midnight Sunday.
click to enlarge
From left: Jose Mendin, Kenny Gilbert, Jeremy Ford, Janine Booth, and Jeff McInnis will open Regatta Grove.
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Regatta Grove

3415 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove
305-707-4667
regattagrove.com
Fans of waterfront breeze, good food, and a chill setting can check out Regatta Grove, the latest establishment from Breakwater Hospitality Group (the company behind the Wharf Miami, Carousel Club, and JohnMartin's Irish Pub). Designed to channel Coconut Grove's laid-back, tropical vibe, the alfresco spot offers food, drink, and entertainment from some of Miami's biggest culinary names, including Jeremy Ford, Janine Booth, Jeff McInnis, Kenny Gilbert, and Jose Mendin. The venue, which encompasses an entire acre of waterfront property, offers seating for more than 400 people, multiple decks, a walkway to the waterfront, and lawn space. In addition to food, three bars provide wine, beer, and cocktails, including sharable giant drinks made with fresh fruit. Open 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, and noon to midnight Sunday.
click to enlarge
A spread from Sports & Social at Vivo! Dolphin Mall
Vivo! Dolphin Mall photo

Vivo! at Dolphin Mall

11401 NW 12th St., Miami
vivodolphinmall.com
Vivo! — the new dining and entertainment destination at Dolphin Mall — has opened. Several restaurants anchor the venue, including Sports & Social, helmed by James Beard nominee John Suley, PBR Cowboy Bar, and Sergio's Cuban American Kitchen. Guests can also roam Vivo! Plaza's Blue Moon Garden Bar and the Plaza Bar, which feature various lawn games, covered picnic tables, and lounge seating. The open-air space will include a food and beverage area for guests to eat and enjoy bites from local restaurant Sergio's and drinks from the Crush Bar, including Maryland's signature "Orange Crush" drink, which is landing in South Florida for the first time. The iconic beverage takes fresh-squeezed juice and your choice of spirit and serves it over crushed ice. Hours vary by establishment.
