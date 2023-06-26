New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Gramercy Pop-Up, Regatta Grove, and Vivo! Dolphin Mall

[email protected]

Vivo! at Dolphin Mall

11401 NW 12th St., Miami

vivodolphinmall.com

Vivo! — the new dining and entertainment destination at Dolphin Mall — has opened. Several restaurants anchor the venue, including Sports & Social, helmed by James Beard nominee John Suley, PBR Cowboy Bar, and Sergio's Cuban American Kitchen. Guests can also roam Vivo! Plaza's Blue Moon Garden Bar and the Plaza Bar, which feature various lawn games, covered picnic tables, and lounge seating. The open-air space will include a food and beverage area for guests to eat and enjoy bites from local restaurant Sergio's and drinks from the Crush Bar, including Maryland's signature "Orange Crush" drink, which is landing in South Florida for the first time. The iconic beverage takes fresh-squeezed juice and your choice of spirit and serves it over crushed ice. Hours vary by establishment.

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes waterfront Coconut Grove venue Regatta Grove, the debut of Vivo! Dolphin Mall, and an Asian-themed pop-up at the Gramercy.The Gramercy recently unveiled its new Pan-Asian pop-up, offering guests a limited-time menu highlighting an array of Asian fusion with sushi, robata, and wok dishes by chef Joan Solis. Alongside the new offerings, the restaurant has launched a weekly Saturday dinner party, "Tokyo Nights," complete with live entertainment. Solis, known for creating innovative Asian fare at hotspots like Salvaje and the Marion Miami, presents diners with menu items like pork dumplings served in a sauce of peanut butter, garlic, sesame oil, and scallions; sushi creations, including the "Gram Sensation Roll," made with salmon, avocado, pineapple marmalade, lime zest, chives, and topped with raspberry pearls; and wok dishes including duck fried rice and sesame garlic noodles — all of which pair nicely with cocktails like the "Lychee Love Potion," made with Absolut vanilla, Chinola passionfruit liqueur, lychee purée, and pineapple juice.Fans of waterfront breeze, good food, and a chill setting can check out Regatta Grove, the latest establishment from Breakwater Hospitality Group (the company behind the Wharf Miami, Carousel Club, and JohnMartin's Irish Pub). Designed to channel Coconut Grove's laid-back, tropical vibe, the alfresco spot offers food, drink, and entertainment from some of Miami's biggest culinary names, including Jeremy Ford, Janine Booth, Jeff McInnis, Kenny Gilbert, and Jose Mendin. The venue, which encompasses an entire acre of waterfront property, offers seating for more than 400 people, multiple decks, a walkway to the waterfront, and lawn space. In addition to food, three bars provide wine, beer, and cocktails, including sharable giant drinks made with fresh fruit.