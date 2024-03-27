 Miami Beach Pizza Restaurant the Alley Reopens at the Betsy Hotel | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Trattoria-Style Pizzeria, the Alley, Reopens at the Betsy Hotel After Three Years

Helmed by chef Laurent Tourondel, beloved Miami Beach pizza restaurant the Alley has reopened at the Betsy Hotel on Collins Avenue.
March 27, 2024
The Alley pizzeria in South Beach at the Betsy Hotel is now open on Collins Avenue.
The Alley pizzeria in South Beach at the Betsy Hotel is now open on Collins Avenue. The Alley photo
Share this:
After a COVID-19-mandated closing in 2020, the Alley, a trattoria-style pizzeria serving an array of artisanal pizzas at the Betsy Hotel, has reopened on Collins Avenue. Along with its familiar fan-favorite menu items, this time, they've added the "Ventanita," an ordering window for guests on the go. 

Helmed by celebrity chef Laurent Tourondel, who oversees all dining concepts at the hotel, including LT Steak and Seafood, the Alley will serve an array of artisanal pizzas, salads, charcuterie-style specialty cheeses, cured Italian cold cuts, and even soft-serve ice cream. Tourondel’s Fort Lauderdale restaurant, Dune Chef Tourondel, was named one of New Times’ Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale in 2022.

“While my career experience includes working in luxury restaurants across the world, pizza is truly my passion project,” says Tourondel. “As I celebrate my 15th year heading the culinary creations at the Betsy Hotel, I’m thrilled to share that passion with the South Beach community again."
click to enlarge A close up of pepperoni pizza
At the heart of the Alley’s offerings is its handmade pizza cooked in rustic stone ovens.
The Alley photo
The Alley’s new menu celebrates traditional Italian flavors with a contemporary flair. The menu features an assortment of bread such as the ricotta di buffalo “Sweet Whey” served on rosemary focaccia and topped with Barolo vinegar, olive oil, and sea salt, a selection of salads like the "Arthur Ave.," made with salami, cucumber, onion, provolone, and pepperoncini, as well as an array of cheeses served with honey-almond amaretto and plum-raisin mostarda. The salumi section features classic Italian meats such as the prosciutto San Daniel.

But the heart of Alley’s offerings is its handmade pizza cooked in rustic stone ovens.

The pizzas, which can all be made with a gluten-free dough upon request, include the newly added "Francese," made with tomatoes, mushrooms, prosciutto cotto, comté, Gruyère, and Pili Pili oil; the quatro formaggi e pepe, featuring fontina, robiola, taleggio, and mozzarella topped with black pepper; and the shrimp scampi, made with rock shrimp, pesto, and wild arugula.

A variety of soft-serve ice creams are also on the menu, with flavors featuring classics like a chocolate-vanilla swirl topped with an amaretti cookie and creative soft-serve ice creams like the "Vanilla & Mushroom Popcorn."

Adjacent to the Alley is the Ventanita, an over-the-counter café where guests can satisfy their sweet tooth from the window. The Ventanita will offer the Alley's soft serve ice cream in addition to freshly brewed coffee from South Florida staple, Panther Coffee.

"The Alley, much like any other restaurant at the hotel, is more than just a place to enjoy quality food," adds Tourondel. "It’s a welcoming space where everyone in the community can gather over delicious dishes to create long-lasting memories.”

The Alley. 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebetsyhotel.com. Open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Miami-Based Raccoon Who Paints Wins 2024 Cadbury Bunny Contest

Animals

Miami-Based Raccoon Who Paints Wins 2024 Cadbury Bunny Contest

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Renowned French Pastry Chef Yann Couvreur Opens Café in Wynwood

Openings & Closings

Renowned French Pastry Chef Yann Couvreur Opens Café in Wynwood

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
This South Beach Restaurant Makes Rosalía's Favorite Gelato

Celebrities

This South Beach Restaurant Makes Rosalía's Favorite Gelato

By Michelle Muslera
Salad Chain Sweetgreen Has Officially Arrived in Aventura

Openings & Closings

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Has Officially Arrived in Aventura

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation