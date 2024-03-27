Trattoria-Style Pizzeria, the Alley, Reopens at the Betsy Hotel After Three Years

After a COVID-19-mandated closing in 2020, the Alley, a trattoria-style pizzeria serving an array of artisanal pizzas at the Betsy Hotel, has reopened on Collins Avenue. Along with its familiar fan-favorite menu items, this time, they've added the "Ventanita," an ordering window for guests on the go.
Helmed by celebrity chef Laurent Tourondel, who oversees all dining concepts at the hotel, including LT Steak and Seafood, the Alley will serve an array of artisanal pizzas, salads, charcuterie-style specialty cheeses, cured Italian cold cuts, and even soft-serve ice cream. Tourondel’s Fort Lauderdale restaurant, Dune Chef Tourondel, was named one of New Times’ Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale in 2022.
“While my career experience includes working in luxury restaurants across the world, pizza is truly my passion project,” says Tourondel. “As I celebrate my 15th year heading the culinary creations at the Betsy Hotel, I’m thrilled to share that passion with the South Beach community again."
But the heart of Alley’s offerings is its handmade pizza cooked in rustic stone ovens.
The pizzas, which can all be made with a gluten-free dough upon request, include the newly added "Francese," made with tomatoes, mushrooms, prosciutto cotto, comté, Gruyère, and Pili Pili oil; the quatro formaggi e pepe, featuring fontina, robiola, taleggio, and mozzarella topped with black pepper; and the shrimp scampi, made with rock shrimp, pesto, and wild arugula.
A variety of soft-serve ice creams are also on the menu, with flavors featuring classics like a chocolate-vanilla swirl topped with an amaretti cookie and creative soft-serve ice creams like the "Vanilla & Mushroom Popcorn."
Adjacent to the Alley is the Ventanita, an over-the-counter café where guests can satisfy their sweet tooth from the window. The Ventanita will offer the Alley's soft serve ice cream in addition to freshly brewed coffee from South Florida staple, Panther Coffee.
"The Alley, much like any other restaurant at the hotel, is more than just a place to enjoy quality food," adds Tourondel. "It’s a welcoming space where everyone in the community can gather over delicious dishes to create long-lasting memories.”
The Alley. 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebetsyhotel.com. Open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.