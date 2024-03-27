Lucky Strike Returns to Miami After a Decade

After closing a decade ago in Miami Beach, Lucky Strike has returned with bowling, arcade games, and, of course, a food and cocktail menu that screams Miami — this time, in downtown Miami.
Over a decade ago, the bowling venue was a popular venue just off of Lincoln Road in South Beach, but it closed down in December of 2014. Years later, in September of 2023, Bowlero Corporation acquired the Lucky Strike brand. Now, the bowling venue and restaurant has opened at Miami Worldcenter, which takes up ten city blocks of downtown Miami.
"Not only are we thrilled to be welcoming Lucky Strike to Miami Worldcenter, but we are excited to be bringing the beloved bowling brand back to Miami once again following its nearly decade-long run in Miami Beach,” says Nitin Motwani, managing partner of Miami Worldcenter Associates. “Lucky Strike will not only enhance downtown Miami’s status as a family-friendly destination, but it will also be a wonderful complement to Miami Worldcenter’s various food, beverage, and entertainment options.”
The menu has a new Miami look featuring beer, wines, mocktails, and a new signature drink, "Tropical Bonfire," made with Diplomático rum, Ancho Reyes liqueur, agave nectar, guava purée, pineapple juice, and fresh lime. Other signature cocktails include a Ketel One espresso martini, mango margarita, and craft cocktails like the "Aperol Fizz," the "Blood Orange Sidecar," and the "Watermelon Sugar Rye."
The food menu offers a variety of bites, including nachos, sample platters, wings, tacos, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, salads, and bowls. Vegetarian and gluten-free options make the menu more inclusive. Some of these options include the "Nacho Avalanche," vegetarian avocado hummus, and gluten-free Baja shrimp tacos.
Plus, Lucky Strike now offers three different "build your own buffet" packages that include salads, starters, sides, entrées, and desserts.
"Lucky Strike Miami embodies the vibrant ambiance of Miami redefining the bowling experience for guests of all ages," says Lev Ekster, president of Bowlero Corp. "Our mission extends beyond entertainment; it's about creating memorable moments and fostering positive guest experiences. We look forward to this next chapter in Miami as we open our doors to the community.”
Lucky Strike Miami. 150 NE Eighth St., Miami; 305-200-0208; luckystrikeent.com. Open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from noon to 2 a.m., and Sunday from noon to midnight. Prices vary.