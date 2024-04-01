Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed March 2024

March brought about some of the most hyped-up openings this year so far, including the highly anticipated return of Kyu in Wynwood, the opening of Sereia in Coconut Grove by renowned Portuguese chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, Jarana in Aventura specializing in Peruvian cuisine, and popular French pastry chef Yann Couvreur's namesake café, Yann Couvreur Café in Wynwood.
In February, a whopping 18 restaurants, speakeasies, and bakery/cafés opened across Miami and Broward County. From Lucky Cat's highly anticipated Miami Beach opening and Hampton Social's frosé-filled debut in Brickell to the openings of popular New York Chinese restaurant RedFarm in Coconut Grove and New York's beloved bakery/café, Maman, opening in Wynwood, foodies have plenty of new spots to check out in April.
Here's a look at what opened and closed this past month in the Magic City and what's coming next to Miami's booming culinary scene.
OpeningsThe Alley: 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebetsyhotel.com
Carl's Jr. Doral: 755 NW 87th Ave., Doral; carlsjr.com
Fratelli by Jholano's: 8860 SW 72nd Pl., Kendall; fratellibyjholanos.com
Jarana: 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 5150, Aventura, at Esplanade at Aventura; 786-840-8840; jaranarestaurant.com
Kyu: 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com
Pasta: 24 NW 28th St., Miami; pasta-restaurants.com
Piegari: 137 NW 26th St., Miami; instagram.com/piegariusa
The Salty Coconut Grove: 3034 Grand Ave., Ste. 7, Miami.; 786-966-7200; saltydonut.com
Salty Flame: 1414 Brickell Ave., Miami; saltyflamerestaurant.com
Sereia: 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; sereia.miami
Sweetgreen Aventura: 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 2160, Miami; 786-767-6850; sweetgreen.com
Yann Couvreur Café Wynwood: 2243 NW Second Ave., Miami; yanncouvreur.us
ClosedTigre Miami: After three years of serving Argentinian cuisine in an incongruous setting on the Little River just off Biscayne Boulevard, Tigre Miami closed on March 16.
Coming SoonBig Chicken Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter
Call Me Gaby The Miami Beach date night spot is opening a location inside of Aventura Mall
The Collab Opening in Coral Gables on April 4
Earl's Kitchen & Bar Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Felice Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell in April
Itamae Ao The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant
Jarana Peruvian restaurant and Pisco bar under the esteemed Acurio International umbrella
Juvia Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter
Mai-Kai Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the future
Marina Village Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
Maple & Ash Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
Miami Dumpling Shop Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe: Opening in Hallandale Beach this April
No Man's Land Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location
Pamplemousse Miami Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
Pubbelly Sushi Expanding with several new locations
Serafina NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Serendipity3 The Miami Beach hot spot is coming back in 2024
Shiso New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
Sixty Vines Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Shoma Bazaar Hialeah Doral food hall opening a second location
Sra. Martinez Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Stalk & Spade Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
Sushi by Boū NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo Wynwood
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter
Sweetwaters New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale
Thomas Keller The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
Twin Peaks Mountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in Doral
Torno Subito Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's
Whole Foods Market New locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset Harbour
Zuri Mediterranean restaurant with Moroccan flair coming to Wynwood