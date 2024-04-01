 Key West-Inspired Rooftop Bar the Key to Open in Miami | Miami New Times
Key West-Inspired Rooftop Bar the Key to Open in Miami

At the Key, Florida Keys-inspired cocktails cost $12, and you can order bites from the food hall downstairs that will be delivered directly to your table on the rooftop.
April 1, 2024
The view of the sunset from the Citadel rooftop, which will become the Key on April 18.
The view of the sunset from the Citadel rooftop, which will become the Key on April 18. Photo by Caroline Strauss
Picture this: The late Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" is playing over the sound system, you're sipping on a fruity frozen cocktail that cost you only $12, and you're mingling with a friend who just ordered another piña colada as the sun sets to the west. 

No, you're not in Key West or the Florida Keys — you're in the middle of Miami at a rooftop bar. This anomaly with $12 cocktails in a city filled with $20 espresso martinis is the Key, Miami's newest rooftop bar and hangout atop the Citadel in Little River.

Opening on April 18, the relaxed bar inspired by the Florida Keys and Key West promises fun cocktails, live music, cold beer, honky tonk-style punch bowls, and a come-as-you-are approach — meaning no dress code and a low-key atmosphere filled with pastel hues and beach tunes.

The Keounded by Not For Hire hospitality group, a team of local hospitality veterans Andrew Dulac, Tyler Newell, and Caroline Strauss, who all worked for SBE Restaurant Group, the group strongly feels it's about time Miami gets the Floridian bar it deserves — not another "clubstaurant" (a club-restaurant hybrid) filled with sparklers, bottle service, and spandex dresses (no offense to spandex).

Co-owner Caroline Strauss spoke to New Times to dive into the pastel, Southernmost-inspired rooftop she hopes will become a local hangout for those seeking respite from the high-strung bars of Miami who are simply craving a delicious cocktail at a laid-back bar.
click to enlarge Three people posing for a photo
Andrew Dulac, Tyler Newell, and Caroline Strauss of Not For Hire hospitality have founded the Key at the Citadel in Little River.
Not For Hire photo
Strauss is known throughout Miami for her involvement in homegrown spots such as James Beard-nominated Italian restaurant Macchialina, one of New Times Top 100 Bars, Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant at the Broken Shaker, the Anderson, and as the silent operator of the Citadel since 2020. This project is right up her alley.

"We're so excited about it because a Keys-inspired bar doesn't exist here. It's crazy," she says in disbelief. "There's nothing in Miami that exists with a Key West vibe that doesn't have sparklers. I mean, every rooftop in Miami has gone nightclub vibes, and not everyone wants that."

As Strauss and her business partners all come from an industry of high-end restaurants and bars, this pivot to create a fun rooftop bar that even hospitality workers would love to visit is the driving force behind the Key. They each craved a place to chill, disconnect, and even escape as if they were all on a quick tropical getaway. "The three of us all come from SBE hospitality nightlife and fine-dining backgrounds, and we want a place where we can hang out. Therefore, it's very coastal, very chill, and drinks are $12. We wanted a cool place where locals could hang out," she adds. "I'm a massive Jimmy Buffett fan, and Miami has lost its touch with that Florida vibe, so we want to pay homage to it. We grew up with that music."

Plus, Strauss says the Magic City has lost its touch with the Floridian aesthetic it was once known for; they're seeking to change that one reasonably priced, Key West-inspired cocktail at a time. "We have Shuckers, but Shuckers now has $18 drinks. Like, what happened?" she says with a laugh.
click to enlarge A beachfront property with coconut trees
The vibes in Key West pictured here at Parrot Key Resort inspired the group behind the Key at the Citadel in Little River.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
To really bring to life this Key West vibe and feel, the staff at the Key will don bucket hats and fanny packs to really drive home the chill atmosphere. Plus, the "Tiki Disco Den," aka the indoor portion of the bar, will be filled with an array of cozy lounge furniture and plenty of room to mix and mingle — or maybe even sway to the music if guests feel so inclined. Music programming will feature themed days consisting of "Bump Wednesdays," where lo-fi hip hop and live instruments fill the air, reggae nights, and an honorable "Cheeseburger in Paradiso" Sunday brunch featuring Yacht Rock vibes all day. "The music will be more for chilling," assures Strauss. "It won't be a Miami dance vibe. Like, if you want to sway with the music, please go for it, but it's not really built for that."

As far as beverages go, in true laid-back island fashion, there will be plenty of frozen cocktails for $11.99 (plus an additional $2 for a floater — yes, please), $8 margarita offerings, an array of beer-shot offerings for a single price, a collection of punch bowl drinks, and beer by the bucket. Cocktails with clever names inspired by every Key from Key West to Key Biscayne will fill the rest of the menu. These start at $12.99 and include the "Duval Detox," a frozen concoction with electrolytes and Patron tequila, and the "Key Rat," a punch bowl with Absolut Elyx vodka, dragonfruit juice, sauvignon blanc wine, and Aperol.

Keeping in theme with making it all about local culture, guests are invited to order food from an array of vendors downstairs at the Citadel's food hall with full table service. Highlights include the spicy tuna crispy rice from Maki-San, island-inspired burgers by award-winning United States Burger Service (USBS), plus Miami Shores Fish Market, which serves up oysters, coconut shrimp, and lobster rolls.

New Times will update the story with photos as they are made available. In the meantime, follow the Key ahead of its opening on Instagram.com.

The Key. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com. Opening April 18. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to late; Fridays from 4 p.m. to late; and Saturdays and Sundays for brunch from Noon until late.
