8 Best Restaurants in Aventura

Bourbon Steak 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

786-279-6600

michaelmina.net

Casa D'Angelo 2906 NE 207th St., Aventura

305-699-5500

casa-d-angelo.com

Etzel Itzik Deli 18757 Dixie Hwy., Miami

305-937-1546

etzelitzikmiami.com

Jarana 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 5150, Aventura

786-840-8840

jaranarestaurant.com

Motek 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 946, Aventura

305-974-2626

motekcafe.com

Pubbelly Sushi 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 936, Aventura

305-690-7710

pubbellyglobal.com

Reunion Ktchn Bar 18167 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

305-931-7401

reunionkb.com

Toku Modern Asian 19575 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 1109, Aventura

305-465-8658

tokumodernasian.com

The neighborhood of Aventura has recently become a hotspot for dining, with an array of new eateries popping up in trendy locales like the Esplanade and the Aventura Mall's outdoor courtyard.But beyond these new developments, the area maintains its charm with a diverse dining scene that caters to every taste bud. Whether craving the upscale ambiance of a celebrity chef's steakhouse, the cozy comfort of a classic Italian trattoria, or the laid-back vibe of a neighborhood spot serving up craft cocktails, Aventura has something for everyone.In this guide, presented in alphabetical order,will take you on a tour of the best restaurants Aventura has to offer. So, come hungry, and explore Aventura's diverse dining destinations – you won't be disappointed.One of the finest steakhouses in South Florida, this upscale locale founded by celebrated chef Michael Mina is located within the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa. Here, diners can opt for exceptional selections of beef poached in herb-infused butter and then grilled over wood, including the legendary, marbled Japanese A5 Kobe. Complementing the meat offerings is a variety of top-notch seafood, accompaniments like Hudson Valley foie gras and bone marrow, and six different steak sauces. To complete the experience, the wine cellar boasts more than 850 selections, ensuring the right pairing for every dish and palate.Casa D'Angelo, led by Angelo and Denise Elia for more than two decades, has become a prominent culinary destination with three locations across Florida, including one in Aventura. Renowned for its classic Tuscan cuisine, Casa D'Angelo's menu highlights handcrafted pasta, fresh seafood, and premium meats, complemented by a rotation of nightly specials. Its 4,650-square-foot space includes an open kitchen, a bar, an outdoor patio, and an indoor dining area integrated with the restaurant's notable wine collection boasting more than 15,000 bottles.Adorning the walls of this snug Israeli eatery off West Dixie Highway are myriad faded photographs capturing the faces of past patrons, creating a nostalgic atmosphere. The deli tends to fill up quickly, particularly on the weekends, so arriving early is advisable to secure a spot. As you peruse the menu, a server will arrive promptly, adorning your table with small salads served tapas-style. This complimentary appetizer serves as a precursor to the array of classic traditional deli dishes offered, ranging from falafel sandwiches, schnitzels and the chicken liver with onions. For breakfast, patrons can indulge in options such as the green omelet, featuring scallions and parsley and accompanied by salad and bread.Led by executive chef Martha Palacios, previously of the renowned Panchita restaurant in Lima, Jarana draws crowds with its traditional Peruvian criollo cuisine within Aventura’s Esplanade. The menu celebrates her country's cuisine's diverse influences — from Japanese and Chinese to Italian — with generously portioned classics like lomo saltado and chaufas, as well as signature dishes like aji de gallina croquetas and Nikkei-inspired “tuna wantacos.” Traditional anticuchos, skewered grilled meats, are served with roasted potatoes and Peruvian corn, together with rocoto and huacatay herb sauces. Additional attractions include its array of pisco-based cocktails and the vibrant ambiance created by the restaurant’s design, accented with bold colors and original murals.Since its inception in 2020 in downtown Miami, this Mediterranean hotspot has flourished, now spanning four locations across South Florida, including a spacious locale on the outdoor courtyard of Aventura Mall. Patrons seeking a leisurely meal in their indoor/outdoor venue can choose from a variety of wood-fired grilled signature items like shakshuka, kebabs, and the acclaimed "Arayes" burger – a Lebanese-style grilled beef-stuffed pita that has become a recurring favorite at the Burger Bash event within the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Also on the menu – a selection of small and large plates, hummus, sandwiches, desserts, smoothies and wine and cocktails. Seeking a quick bite? Motek’s sister property, Yalla, offers a fast-casual option within the Aventura Mall's Treats Food Hall.Located within the outdoor courtyard of Aventura Mall, Pubbelly Sushi is a go-to spot for Japanese small plates. Offering a sit-down experience with swift service, diners can opt for sushi rolls, sashimi, gyoza, and yakitori-inspired dishes, as well as signature items like the tuna pizza drizzled with garlic aioli and truffle oil, and the indulgent butter krab roll. For heartier fare, go for larger options such as octopus with spicy lemongrass and crisp garlic, or miso black cod with charred spring onions. Complete your meal with a selection of sake, wine, and cocktails, with the added bonus of happy hour specials Monday through Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.Located between a neighboring pizza chain and a dental clinic, Reunion Kitchn Bar stands out as an unexpected hidden gem. With skilled bartenders crafting martinis and a menu featuring culinary cocktails inspired by the chef's creations, such as the black truffle old-fashioned, this restaurant boasts a unique drinking experience. Its global menu blends Peruvian, Cuban, Mediterranean, and Japanese flavors, offering everything from escargot to ceviche, tagliatelle to saganaki, as well as sushi.Since their first restaurant launch in 2007 in Long Island, the Toku team has been earning raves for their blend of modern Asian flavors — a tradition they've carried over with their latest spot nestled within the Aventura Mall. Staying true to the eatery's roots, the menu boasts shareable dishes like miso black cod, roasted lobster, and sesame-crusted tuna, along with classics like Peking duck and a variety of rice, noodle dishes, sushi, and maki rolls. Diners have their pick of vibes, whether it's cozying up in the 53-seat bar area, soaking in the sights and sounds of the bustling open kitchen and sushi bar, enjoying the breeze on the spacious 190-seat outdoor patio, or opting for a more intimate setting in the 14-seat private dining room.