8 Best Restaurants in Aventura

From local mom and pop joints and upscale chophouses, Aventura has something for everyone. To make it easy for you, we've rounded up our favorites.
April 2, 2024
Motek's award-winning "Arayes" burger
Motek's award-winning "Arayes" burger Motek photo
The neighborhood of Aventura has recently become a hotspot for dining, with an array of new eateries popping up in trendy locales like the Esplanade and the Aventura Mall's outdoor courtyard.

But beyond these new developments, the area maintains its charm with a diverse dining scene that caters to every taste bud. Whether craving the upscale ambiance of a celebrity chef's steakhouse, the cozy comfort of a classic Italian trattoria, or the laid-back vibe of a neighborhood spot serving up craft cocktails, Aventura has something for everyone.

In this guide, presented in alphabetical order, New Times will take you on a tour of the best restaurants Aventura has to offer. So, come hungry, and explore Aventura's diverse dining destinations – you won't be disappointed.
click to enlarge
An upscale dining experience awaits at this contemporary American steakhouse by celebrated chef Michael Mina.
Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6600
michaelmina.net
One of the finest steakhouses in South Florida, this upscale locale founded by celebrated chef Michael Mina is located within the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa. Here, diners can opt for exceptional selections of beef poached in herb-infused butter and then grilled over wood, including the legendary, marbled Japanese A5 Kobe. Complementing the meat offerings is a variety of top-notch seafood, accompaniments like Hudson Valley foie gras and bone marrow, and six different steak sauces. To complete the experience, the wine cellar boasts more than 850 selections, ensuring the right pairing for every dish and palate.
click to enlarge A chef cooking
Casa D'Angelo's lamb entrée
Casa D'Angelo

Casa D'Angelo

2906 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-699-5500
casa-d-angelo.com
Casa D'Angelo, led by Angelo and Denise Elia for more than two decades, has become a prominent culinary destination with three locations across Florida, including one in Aventura. Renowned for its classic Tuscan cuisine, Casa D'Angelo's menu highlights handcrafted pasta, fresh seafood, and premium meats, complemented by a rotation of nightly specials. Its 4,650-square-foot space includes an open kitchen, a bar, an outdoor patio, and an indoor dining area integrated with the restaurant's notable wine collection boasting more than 15,000 bottles.
click to enlarge A platter of vegetables
As you peruse the menu at Etzel Itzik, a server will arrive promptly, adorning your table with an assortment of Israeli salads served tapas-style.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Etzel Itzik Deli

18757 Dixie Hwy., Miami
305-937-1546
etzelitzikmiami.com
Adorning the walls of this snug Israeli eatery off West Dixie Highway are myriad faded photographs capturing the faces of past patrons, creating a nostalgic atmosphere. The deli tends to fill up quickly, particularly on the weekends, so arriving early is advisable to secure a spot. As you peruse the menu, a server will arrive promptly, adorning your table with small salads served tapas-style. This complimentary appetizer serves as a precursor to the array of classic traditional deli dishes offered, ranging from falafel sandwiches, schnitzels and the chicken liver with onions. For breakfast, patrons can indulge in options such as the green omelet, featuring scallions and parsley and accompanied by salad and bread.
click to enlarge A dark dining room with wood elements
Jarana's design celebrates Peruvian culture with bold colors, original murals, and natural elements, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Photo by Miami Chef

Jarana

19505 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 5150, Aventura
786-840-8840
jaranarestaurant.com
Led by executive chef Martha Palacios, previously of the renowned Panchita restaurant in Lima, Jarana draws crowds with its traditional Peruvian criollo cuisine within Aventura’s Esplanade. The menu celebrates her country's cuisine's diverse influences — from Japanese and Chinese to Italian — with generously portioned classics like lomo saltado and chaufas, as well as signature dishes like aji de gallina croquetas and Nikkei-inspired “tuna wantacos.” Traditional anticuchos, skewered grilled meats, are served with roasted potatoes and Peruvian corn, together with rocoto and huacatay herb sauces. Additional attractions include its array of pisco-based cocktails and the vibrant ambiance created by the restaurant’s design, accented with bold colors and original murals.
click to enlarge Dishes on a white surface
Motek in Aventura
Photo by Tessa Levy

Motek

19565 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 946, Aventura
305-974-2626
motekcafe.com
Since its inception in 2020 in downtown Miami, this Mediterranean hotspot has flourished, now spanning four locations across South Florida, including a spacious locale on the outdoor courtyard of Aventura Mall. Patrons seeking a leisurely meal in their indoor/outdoor venue can choose from a variety of wood-fired grilled signature items like shakshuka, kebabs, and the acclaimed "Arayes" burger – a Lebanese-style grilled beef-stuffed pita that has become a recurring favorite at the Burger Bash event within the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Also on the menu – a selection of small and large plates, hummus, sandwiches, desserts, smoothies and wine and cocktails. Seeking a quick bite? Motek’s sister property, Yalla, offers a fast-casual option within the Aventura Mall's Treats Food Hall.
click to enlarge
Pubbelly's signature sushi pizza is a must-try while visiting the Aventura establishment.
Pubbelly Sushi photo

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 936, Aventura
305-690-7710
pubbellyglobal.com
Located within the outdoor courtyard of Aventura Mall, Pubbelly Sushi is a go-to spot for Japanese small plates. Offering a sit-down experience with swift service, diners can opt for sushi rolls, sashimi, gyoza, and yakitori-inspired dishes, as well as signature items like the tuna pizza drizzled with garlic aioli and truffle oil, and the indulgent butter krab roll. For heartier fare, go for larger options such as octopus with spicy lemongrass and crisp garlic, or miso black cod with charred spring onions. Complete your meal with a selection of sake, wine, and cocktails, with the added bonus of happy hour specials Monday through Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
click to enlarge
Salmon eggs Benedict at Reunion Ktchn Bar
Reunion Ktchn Bar/Brustman Carrino PR photo

Reunion Ktchn Bar

18167 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-931-7401
reunionkb.com
Located between a neighboring pizza chain and a dental clinic, Reunion Kitchn Bar stands out as an unexpected hidden gem. With skilled bartenders crafting martinis and a menu featuring culinary cocktails inspired by the chef's creations, such as the black truffle old-fashioned, this restaurant boasts a unique drinking experience. Its global menu blends Peruvian, Cuban, Mediterranean, and Japanese flavors, offering everything from escargot to ceviche, tagliatelle to saganaki, as well as sushi.
click to enlarge
Long Island import Toku Modern Asian has opened at Aventura Mall.
Toku Modern Asian photo

Toku Modern Asian

19575 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 1109, Aventura
305-465-8658
tokumodernasian.com
Since their first restaurant launch in 2007 in Long Island, the Toku team has been earning raves for their blend of modern Asian flavors — a tradition they've carried over with their latest spot nestled within the Aventura Mall. Staying true to the eatery's roots, the menu boasts shareable dishes like miso black cod, roasted lobster, and sesame-crusted tuna, along with classics like Peking duck and a variety of rice, noodle dishes, sushi, and maki rolls. Diners have their pick of vibes, whether it's cozying up in the 53-seat bar area, soaking in the sights and sounds of the bustling open kitchen and sushi bar, enjoying the breeze on the spacious 190-seat outdoor patio, or opting for a more intimate setting in the 14-seat private dining room.
