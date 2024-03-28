 Hanna & Tiger Asian Mart Opens in Coral Gables | Miami New Times
One of the Best Asian Markets in Miami Just Opened in Coral Gables

If you're a fan of rare snacks, Asian-flavored Lays chips, and limited-edition Oreo cookies from Japan, then Hanna & Tiger Asian Mart will be your new go-to shop for your snack fix.
March 28, 2024
From unique Lays to limited-edition Kit Kat bars, Hanna & Tiger Asian Mart will satisfy your cravings. Hanna & Tiger Asian Mart photo
One of Miami's best Asian markets known for its kimchi, unique snacks with limited-edition flavors, and instant ramen has just opened a location in Coral Gables, and fans are already excited.

Hanna & Tiger Asian Mart has just opened on Ponce de Leon in Coral Gables, so those in the area seeking authentic Asian imports no longer have to make the trek to other Asian markets in the Magic City.

The market has a large selection of imported products from Asia, including popular brands with limited-edition flavors like Lays, Oreo, and Pocky.

In the snack aisles, you'll find unique snacks that you can only find in Asia, like Thai Lays chips and an array of limited-edition Japanese Kit Kat bars. One of the most unique Lays chips available as of Thursday, March 28, are prawns in abalone sauce-flavored Lays. (Yes, the chips get that savory — and specific.)
Plus, if you're craving authentic ramen, the market has an entire aisle dedicated to ramen and instant ramen.

In addition to fun snacks and ramen, you'll also find essential ingredients to elevate your Asian cooking, such as Beijing white rice vinegar, bean curd in seasoning sauce, and Haoxing cooking wine.

Hanna & Tiger Asian Mart has two other locations in Miami, one in Sweetwater and one in Kendall.
Parking is available behind the store of its Coral Gables location.

Hanna & Tiger Asian Mart. 2619 Ponce de Leon Coral Gables; 305-209-7688; hannatiger.com. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
