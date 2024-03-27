It May Be the End of an Era for Duffy’s Tavern in Miami

Just on the edge of Coral Gables lies Duffy's Tavern, a quirky, cash-only Irish sports bar that has served beer, loaded sandwiches, soups and chili, fish dip, and burgers to a sports-loving crowd for almost 70 years.
It's been the place to go to when you want to cheer a local team on, especially the Hurricanes or the Dolphins because every inch of wall space is lined with a sports banner or picture. It's welcomed generations of families for Friday night dinners, sports games, and high school reunions for decades since 1955.
Now, 24 years after New Times first named it the best sports bar in 2000, the sports bar and grill is being sold by Kerdyk Real Estate, according to the Miami Herald.
Instagram post shared by Duffy's Tavern on Wednesday, March 27, the restaurant and sports bar was delighted to share its story, as bittersweet as the news of its future sale may be. Longtime fans quickly took to the comments to express their heartbreak over the announcement, with one woman writing, "My family is devastated it’s been a tradition of going every Friday. I grew up here as well and so have my kids. I hope they preserve it and build around it. Wishful thinking, I know. Will be missed."
Another man commented on the Instagram post, "Some of my best memories are there. I'm going to be losing part of my childhood."
It is safe to say Duffy's Tavern has been a home away from home for Miami natives who grew up near West Miami and Coral Gables.
New Times spoke with Duffy’s owner, Wayne Russell, who has owned Duffy’s since he graduated from the University of Miami in 1984, back when it was affectionally called “Suntan U,” as he says. Although there is no buyer yet, multiple offers are being taken into consideration.
“Right now there are three bids in, but there's no letter of intent or something signed,” says Russell. “There’s sort of like a bidding war.”
What makes the property so valuable to the eyes of its bidders is that it covers over 30,000 square feet — and even includes an over 3,000 square-foot building next door. This is almost unheard of, especially in the area between Brickell and West Miami. The building that houses Duffy's was originally built in 1929 as a residence.
“We own almost like an acre, which is rare in Miami," explains Russell. "There are not many oceans left between the ocean and the Everglades. My partner is 86 and his grandpa told him, ‘Never buy the business without owning the property, first.’”
Russell and his business partner own the building and the land — although he humbly refers to himself as “the little innkeeper” (he’s known for his great sense of humor).
“I was 22 when I got involved with Duffy’s. I had just graduated U of M [University of Miami] with a major in business and a minor in beer. Most people had a major,” he cheekily says with a hearty laugh. “My dad went there, I went there, my son went there, and my daughter went there. I could never get in there now — I got in there when it was ‘Suntan U.’”
Duffy’s Tavern on Instagram, you’ll get a quick sense of Russell’s sense of humor and emphasis on family. Russell is known for his ever-changing messages on Duffy’s old black-and-white outdoor marquee sign. The sign was originally placed there when the building was a Farms Stores market in 1959.
For true fans and regulars of Duffy’s, the news of its potential end is not breaking news. Since the COVID-19 pandemic took place, talks about the sports bar being sold have been in the works, but this hasn't deterred a single visitor. If anything, it has made its regulars come back even more.
As for the future of Duffy’s, Russell has no plans of reincarnating it elsewhere or reopening it. What future developers end up doing with the property is up to fate, and Russell is letting it take its course with grace.
“I talk to God and I say, “God, you want me here and I’ll stay here. If I can do better, then you’ll let me know.’”
Duffy's Tavern. 2108 SW 57th Ave., Miami; 305-264-6580; duffystavernmiami.com. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.