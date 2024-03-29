 Wynwood La Birra Bar, Argentinian Burger Restaurant, Opening Soon | Miami New Times
Argentinian Beef and Fresh Buns: La Birra Bar Is Opening in Wynwood

La Birra Bar makes one of the best burgers in Miami, and now it's opening a new location in Wynwood.
March 29, 2024
La Birra Bar's juicy burgers are coming to Wynwood this April.
La Birra Bar's juicy burgers are coming to Wynwood this April. La Birra Bar photo
If you were unaware that Argentinians are known for making delicious burgers, now is your chance to find out for yourself.

Hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, La Birra Bar is opening its second U.S. location in Wynwood on April 5. Following its opening in North Miami Beach, the new location in the Wynwood Arts District is set to attract a whole new demographic of customers craving its juicy burgers.

"We are thrilled to bring La Birra Bar Burgers to Wynwood, a community that shares our passion for creativity and culinary excellence," says founder Daniel Cocchia. "Our team is dedicated to crafting the perfect burger experience, and we look forward to welcoming the Wynwood community to indulge in our mouth-watering creations."
The new location of La Birra Bar in Wynwood is set to attract a whole new demographic of customers craving its juicy burgers.
Cofounders and family members Daniel, Roxana, and Renzo Cocchia tell New Times La Birra Bar was conceived as an extension of Daniel's parents' rotisserie deli in Buenos Aires two decades ago.

Since then, La Birra Bar Burgers has garnered acclaim on both national and international stages. The burger spot has been crowned New Times' Best Burger in both the Reader's Choice and Best Of categories in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and was crowned the People's Choice Award winner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash event in 2022.
The toppings at La Birra Bar take the burger up a notch, including pickles, crispy onions, and sauces galore.
Fans of the brand call it "the temple," a nod to La Birra Bar's myriad menu options and the family's admitted obsession with the "perfect burger." So, what makes the burger stand out? Its patty and housemade buns. The patty is a proprietary blend that's hand-chopped from various cuts of beef from Argentina. The buns are hand-kneaded and baked fresh daily for a light and fluffy texture. The toppings take the burger up a notch, including pickles, crispy onions, and sauces galore.

Popular menu items include the "Clásica," a six-ounce patty topped with Emmental cheese, lettuce, and the house tomato-based secret sauce. Another favorite is the "Umami" topped with aioli, spicy ketchup, confit tomatoes, and Milanese mozzarella. For those craving a hefty burger, look no further than the massive "Burger 532," with alternating layers of beef, cheddar, and bacon stacked five patties high that arrives like a teetering Jenga tower of meat and cheese.

La Birra Bar also has locations across Argentina, Spain, and Chile.

La Birra Bar. 250 NW 24th St., Miami; labirrabarusa.com. Opening April 5. Open daily from noon to midnight.
