Argentinian Beef and Fresh Buns: La Birra Bar Is Opening in Wynwood

If you were unaware that Argentinians are known for making delicious burgers, now is your chance to find out for yourself.
Hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, La Birra Bar is opening its second U.S. location in Wynwood on April 5. Following its opening in North Miami Beach, the new location in the Wynwood Arts District is set to attract a whole new demographic of customers craving its juicy burgers.
"We are thrilled to bring La Birra Bar Burgers to Wynwood, a community that shares our passion for creativity and culinary excellence," says founder Daniel Cocchia. "Our team is dedicated to crafting the perfect burger experience, and we look forward to welcoming the Wynwood community to indulge in our mouth-watering creations."
Since then, La Birra Bar Burgers has garnered acclaim on both national and international stages. The burger spot has been crowned New Times' Best Burger in both the Reader's Choice and Best Of categories in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and was crowned the People's Choice Award winner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash event in 2022.
Popular menu items include the "Clásica," a six-ounce patty topped with Emmental cheese, lettuce, and the house tomato-based secret sauce. Another favorite is the "Umami" topped with aioli, spicy ketchup, confit tomatoes, and Milanese mozzarella. For those craving a hefty burger, look no further than the massive "Burger 532," with alternating layers of beef, cheddar, and bacon stacked five patties high that arrives like a teetering Jenga tower of meat and cheese.
La Birra Bar also has locations across Argentina, Spain, and Chile.
La Birra Bar. 250 NW 24th St., Miami; labirrabarusa.com. Opening April 5. Open daily from noon to midnight.