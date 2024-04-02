Australian Designer Opens Eco-Friendly Vegetarian Restaurant in Miami

Miami is known for many things, including delicious Cuban cuisine, its nightlife scene, and high-end restaurants full of glitz and glam.
However, if there's one area that has been lacking until recently, it's the city's vegetarian and vegan options. Once scarce only a decade ago, there are more vegetarian-friendly options in the Magic City than ever before, like Planta, Peel Soft Serve, and more. One of those new restaurants is Flora Plant Kitchen, which just opened in Miami's Upper Eastside near the neighborhood of Morningside.
Founded by Australian designer and restaurateur Marnie Gelhard of DMS Earth Hospitality Group, Flora Plant Kitchen is on a mission to help Miamians incorporate veggies into their diets in a sustainable manner. She aims to make Flora Plant Kitchen a sanctuary for vegetarians and for those looking for elevated meat-free dining — of course, with a Miami-inspired Latin twist.
"We drew our inspiration from our travels to Colombia and Mexico, where we were captivated by the local ingredients, decor, wildlife, fresh fruit, and vibrant sights and smells," explains Gelhard. "Flora Plant Kitchen's vegetarian focus is a reflection of our core values — compassion, environmental responsibility, and the promotion of healthier food choices for our community and our planet. We're also on a mission to shrink our carbon footprint by reducing meat consumption."
Two other savory dishes to choose from are the "Cactus Elotes," which is charcoaled corn that comes topped with chipotle guava aioli, spicy aioli, cotija cheese, and paprika breadcrumbs, as well as the "Brunch Hamburguesa," a plant-based burger on a brioche bun stacked with truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, sunny-side-up, free-range eggs, mixed greens, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, and caramelized onions, served with heirloom fingerling potatoes. On the sweet side, options include a yuzu French toast and Japanese-style peach soufflé pancakes layered with Amaretto-flambéed peaches, orange ricotta, toasted shaved almonds, and powdered sugar.
To be sustainable, each dish is prepared using ingredients sourced from local, eco-conscious farmers, a practice Gelhard says she takes immense pride in. "We're proud to support local farmers who share our commitment to sustainable practices," Gelhard says. "By sourcing fresh, high-quality ingredients from these eco-conscious farmers, we're not only ensuring the goodness of our dishes but also nurturing the health of our soil."
"Our restaurant's design aims to make guests feel like they're on a tropical vacation, with plenty of fresh air, calming vibes, and lots of natural light," Gelhard notes. "It's a place where people can take a break from their busy lives, relax, enjoy fresh food, and just take it easy."
Menu items cost from $25 to $65, and brunch is served on the weekends. Gelhard also owns the Cactus Shop, an eco-friendly Mexican restaurant and speakeasy in Brooklyn.
Flora Plant Kitchen. 5580 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-456-5018; floraplantkitchen.com. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; brunch Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.