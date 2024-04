Australian Designer Opens Eco-Friendly Vegetarian Restaurant in Miami

click to enlarge A dish from Flora Plant Kitchen Photo by Andrea Grieco Photography

click to enlarge Flora Plant Kitchen also has a large variety of juices, smoothies, herbal teas, Colombian coffee, wines, local beers, vegetarian cocktails, and specialty drinks. Photo by Andrea Grieco Photography

click to enlarge The yuzu French toast at Flora Plant Kitchen is made of housemade brioche French toast, berry compote, yuzu mascarpone, and an almond oat crumble. Photo by Cami Funes Photography

Miami is known for many things, including delicious Cuban cuisine, its nightlife scene, and high-end restaurants full of glitz and glam.However, if there's one area that has been lacking until recently, it's the city's vegetarian and vegan options. Once scarce only a decade ago, there are more vegetarian-friendly options in the Magic City than ever before, like Planta, Peel Soft Serve, and more. One of those new restaurants is Flora Plant Kitchen , which just opened in Miami's Upper Eastside near the neighborhood of Morningside.Founded by Australian designer and restaurateur Marnie Gelhard of DMS Earth Hospitality Group , Flora Plant Kitchen is on a mission to help Miamians incorporate veggies into their diets in a sustainable manner. She aims to make Flora Plant Kitchen a sanctuary for vegetarians and for those looking for elevated meat-free dining — of course, with a Miami-inspired Latin twist."We drew our inspiration from our travels to Colombia and Mexico, where we were captivated by the local ingredients, decor, wildlife, fresh fruit, and vibrant sights and smells," explains Gelhard. "Flora Plant Kitchen's vegetarian focus is a reflection of our core values — compassion, environmental responsibility, and the promotion of healthier food choices for our community and our planet. We're also on a mission to shrink our carbon footprint by reducing meat consumption."Led by Cuban-American executive chef Fabio Delgado, each Latin-inspired vegetarian dish is made using seasonal ingredients and unique equipment, including a charcoal barbecue, which adds a distinctive smoky flavor to some of the dishes. But if you're expecting a menu filled with simple classic vegetarian dishes like avocado toast with micro greens and almond butter-filled oatmeal, you'll be pleasantly surprised at Flora Plant Kitchen. The menu ranges from elotes and yuzu French toast to Colombian cheese arepas and "cheeseburgers." For example, take the shakshouka with arepas, a dish comprised of sunny-side-up eggs in a gluten-free tomato and pepper sauce combined with confit cherry tomatoes, plant-based chorizo, avocado, queso fresco, and micro cilantro, which is served with a housemade Colombian cheese arepa.Two other savory dishes to choose from are the "Cactus Elotes," which is charcoaled corn that comes topped with chipotle guava aioli, spicy aioli, cotija cheese, and paprika breadcrumbs, as well as the "Brunch Hamburguesa," a plant-based burger on a brioche bun stacked with truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, sunny-side-up, free-range eggs, mixed greens, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, and caramelized onions, served with heirloom fingerling potatoes. On the sweet side, options include a yuzu French toast and Japanese-style peach soufflé pancakes layered with Amaretto-flambéed peaches, orange ricotta, toasted shaved almonds, and powdered sugar.Flora Plant Kitchen also has a pastry display where guests can order croissants, scones, banana bread, and other gluten-free and vegan options. To top it off, Flora Plant Kitchen also has a large variety of juices, smoothies, herbal teas, Colombian coffee, wines, local beers, and specialty drinks like the "Golden Turmeric Latte" made with organic turmeric root, dates, cardamon, ashwagandha, vanilla bean, and black pepper. Plus, there is even a list of vegan cocktails to choose from, like the "Green Mimosa," a Prosecco-based cocktail mixed with apple, celery, and lemon and clarified options made with coconut milk. Some of the concoctions are prepared with repurposed ingredients like coffee grounds and lemon peels.To be sustainable, each dish is prepared using ingredients sourced from local, eco-conscious farmers, a practice Gelhard says she takes immense pride in. "We're proud to support local farmers who share our commitment to sustainable practices," Gelhard says. "By sourcing fresh, high-quality ingredients from these eco-conscious farmers, we're not only ensuring the goodness of our dishes but also nurturing the health of our soil."Australia native Gelhard designed the 5,800-square-foot restaurant with a minimalist aesthetic and a trendy, neutral color palette. She also sourced custom-made furniture from Bali, Indonesia, and a Brazilian cumaru wood pergola, most of which was made from recycled teak. Sustainability also plays a role in the decor through the use of organic materials like recycled teak, rattan, sand, coffee wood, and seagrass."Our restaurant's design aims to make guests feel like they're on a tropical vacation, with plenty of fresh air, calming vibes, and lots of natural light," Gelhard notes. "It's a place where people can take a break from their busy lives, relax, enjoy fresh food, and just take it easy."Menu items cost from $25 to $65, and brunch is served on the weekends. Gelhard also owns the Cactus Shop , an eco-friendly Mexican restaurant and speakeasy in Brooklyn.