Japanese Fusion Restaurant Osumi Opens in Coral Gables

Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables' beloved pedestrian-only restaurant mecca filled with lunch and dinner spots like Luca Osteria, Threefold Cafe, and the Naked Farmer, just got its first Japanese fusion restaurant, Osumi Cocktail & Sushi Bar.
The Japanese-American fusion restaurant just opened on Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables with high-end interior decor and Latin-inspired Asian dishes. Plus, given the area's workday foot traffic, the restaurant will also be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
Osumi's menu features Asian-inspired dishes that range from creative sushi rolls and nigiri to seafood and Wagyu entrées. Plus, the restaurant specializes in craft cocktails, which can be ordered from the brightly lit marble bar adorned with hanging circular light fixtures or at a dining table.
The restaurant also has appetizers to choose from, including shishito peppers served with Andean corn, sesame ponzu, and crunchy bonito flakes, as well as a miso soup made with shiitake mushroom broth, spinach, aburaage, daikon, and scallions. Entrées range from shrimp tempura sprinkled with yuzu garlic aioli served over a bed of steamed rice to Gochujang-based pork ribs paired with yuzu coleslaw.
Osumi's cocktail program was created through a partnership with Andy Cabrera and Loiver Hernandez Crespo, owners of the Garnish, who are known for their work behind Cafe La Trova, which was recently given the title of the fifth best bar in America, according to Food & Wine.
Osumi's cocktail program includes Japanese spirits and craft cocktails like the "Lychee Highball" made with Canaima gin, dry vermouth, lychee, citrus, absinthe, and bubbles, and the "Ibaraki Sour," which is a mix of Ichiiko Saiten Shoshu, Midori, sugar, lime, and creamy yuzu foam. Osumi also has an impressive collection of Japanese whiskies, including the Nikka Coffey malt whiskey and Hibiki Japanese Harmony. Plus, the restaurant has a selection of Amaro Montenegro, Ume Plum Liquor, and other fine liquors, wines, and sakes.
In a nod to connoisseurs and collectors, Osumi has a liquor bottle purchasing program, which lets guests purchase a bottle and store it in one of the 28 lockers by the bar for future visits. This complimentary locker service, offered with the purchase of any full bottle, comes with a personalized name tag and an Osumi-logo keychain, ensuring each client's bottle selection awaits them before their next visit.
"What sets Osumi apart is not just our exceptional fusion menu or the elegant setting, but the experience we aim to provide our guests," says co-owner Hernan Santarcangelo, who was also the architect of the restaurant. "We've created a space where fine dining meets casual comfort, a place where every visit is an occasion. Coral Gables is the perfect backdrop for Osumi, reflecting our commitment to quality in all aspects of hospitality in a neighborhood known for its discerning taste."
For those seeking a more casual yet equally refined experience, happy hour will be offered daily with bites, cocktails, and beer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Osumi also offers an executive lunch menu for $20 or a combination of an entrée and appetizer for $26.
Osumi Cocktail & Sushi Bar. 110-112 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-684-8110; osumisushibar.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to midnight.