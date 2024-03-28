The Salty Donut Opens in Coconut Grove

The Grove just got even sweeter: Miami's first artisanal doughnut shop, the Salty, has opened in Coconut Grove on Grand Avenue.
The popular doughnut shop made the official announcement on its Instagram account on Friday, March 22, which sent fans who had been waiting for the announcement straight to the comments. One fan commented, "Finally!! We've been waiting for this, lol."
For the past few months, the brick-and-mortar Coconut Grove location has been getting prepared for its opening, offering a few sneak peeks here and there, so fans and locals alike have been wondering when it will finally open.
Well, the highly anticipated addition to Coconut Grove is here, and it's filled with Salty's signature doughnuts, coffee, and even two Coconut Grove-only flavors.
The shop joins its neighboring dessert shops, Fireman Derek's and Salt & Straw, so the Grove might just be Miami's new destination for dessert lovers.
Since its pop-up opening in Wynwood back in December 2015, the Salty has brought wrap-around-the-block lines, creating a cult-like following for the creatively decadent treats. Today, the brand has 14 brick-and-mortar locations throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.
The new 1,800 square-foot store will feature year-round fan favorites, including the traditional glazed, brown butter and salt, and maple and bacon, as well as two donuts exclusive to the Coconut Grove location: "Chocolate Sheet Cake," a chocolate sheet cake doughnut with chocolate glaze, and the strawberry tres leches, a 24-hour brioche piped with fresh strawberry jam, soaked in three kinds of milk, a bottom encrusted with Valrhona white chocolate, and then finished with torched cinnamon infused meringue.
Baked goods, seasonal offerings, and a full coffee menu will also be available for purchase.
"Coconut Grove's got a special vibe, and we're stoked to be jumping right in and working with some of the best spots to open our shop and offer fans some wildly delicious creations," adds Rodriguez.
Welcome to the neighborhood, Salty!
The Salty Coconut Grove. 3034 Grand Ave., Ste. 7, Miami.; 786-966-7200; saltydonut.com. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.