These Miami Chefs and Bakers Are 2024 James Beard Award Finalists

click to enlarge Pastries by Jesus and Manuel Brazon of Caracas Bakery Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon of Caracas Bakery in Doral and Miami

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Valerie Chang of Maty's in Miami

The James Beard Foundation has announced the finalists for 2024's Restaurant and Chef Awards, among the most prestigious culinary honors in the nation. This list was narrowed down from a list of semifinalists released in January , and it includes none other than the chef behind Maty's, which was just named one of the best restaurants in America The 2024 selections include three Miami chefs and bakers who have been selected in two categories.Miami's 2024 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards finalists are listed below.Winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Awards ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.