 2024 Miami James Beard Finalists include Valerie Chang, Jesus Brazon | Miami New Times
These Miami Chefs and Bakers Are 2024 James Beard Award Finalists

The James Beard Foundation is narrowing down selections as the awards show rapidly approaches and three local chefs and bakers are still in the running.
April 3, 2024
Manuel and Jesus Brazon
Manuel and Jesus Brazon Photo by Zachary Fagenson
The James Beard Foundation has announced the finalists for 2024's Restaurant and Chef Awards, among the most prestigious culinary honors in the nation. This list was narrowed down from a list of semifinalists released in January, and it includes none other than the chef behind Maty's, which was just named one of the best restaurants in America.

The 2024 selections include three Miami chefs and bakers who have been selected in two categories.

Miami's 2024 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards finalists are listed below.
click to enlarge Baked goods
Pastries by Jesus and Manuel Brazon of Caracas Bakery
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

  • Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon of Caracas Bakery in Doral and Miami

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

  • Valerie Chang of Maty's in Miami
Winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Awards ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

This story will be updated as more information is released.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times where she’s worked since December 2023. Prior to that, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about food for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole holds a bachelor’s of science in communication from the University of Miami where she also studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
