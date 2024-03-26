Salad Chain Sweetgreen Has Officially Arrived in Aventura

The highly anticipated lunch spot Aventura residents have been waiting for has finally arrived — Sweetgreen has opened at the Esplanade at Aventura on Tuesday, March 26.
It's hard to imagine a time when South Florida didn't have its go-to healthy salad bar. Now, the popular chain has expanded to nine locations across South Florida, including Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Fort Lauderdale, and now, its latest in Aventura.
For every meal sold on opening day until closing at 10 p.m., Sweetgreen will donate a meal to the local nonprofit organization Health in the Hood to nourish people experiencing food insecurity from Miami to Fort Lauderdale. Health in the Hood connects communities to wellness by providing access to fresh foods and health education in low-income neighborhoods, putting families on the path to healthy futures.
STK, the Salty Donut, and Chip City cookies are all opening at Esplanade at Aventura this summer.
Sweetgreen Aventura. 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 2160, Miami; 786-767-6850; sweetgreen.com. Open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.