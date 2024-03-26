 Miami Sweetgreen Opens at Esplanade at Aventura | Miami New Times
Salad Chain Sweetgreen Has Officially Arrived in Aventura

Popular farm-to-table salad chain Sweetgreen has officially opened its doors in Aventura for the first time.
March 26, 2024
Sweetgreen has opened at the Esplanade at Aventura on Tuesday, March 26.
Sweetgreen has opened at the Esplanade at Aventura on Tuesday, March 26. Sweetgreen photo
The highly anticipated lunch spot Aventura residents have been waiting for has finally arrived — Sweetgreen has opened at the Esplanade at Aventura on Tuesday, March 26.

It's hard to imagine a time when South Florida didn't have its go-to healthy salad bar. Now, the popular chain has expanded to nine locations across South Florida, including Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Fort Lauderdale, and now, its latest in Aventura.
click to enlarge A hand holding a fork near a plate of salmon
The barbecue salmon bowl from Sweetgreen is on the menu at Sweetgreen in Aventura.
Sweetgreen photo
At the new Aventura location, Sweetgreen is bringing along its signature menu of salads, warm bowls, protein plates, and sides. It features longtime favorites like the "Harvest Bowl" and "Crispy Rice Bowl" and new protein-packed offerings, including a miso-glazed salmon bowl, southwest chicken fajita bowl, and "Hot Honey Chicken Bowl."

For every meal sold on opening day until closing at 10 p.m., Sweetgreen will donate a meal to the local nonprofit organization Health in the Hood to nourish people experiencing food insecurity from Miami to Fort Lauderdale. Health in the Hood connects communities to wellness by providing access to fresh foods and health education in low-income neighborhoods, putting families on the path to healthy futures.
click to enlarge A dining room with tables and hanging light fixtures
Sweetgreen has opened at the Esplanade at Aventura in Miami.
Sweetgreen photo
The new location at Esplanade at Aventura will accommodate 22 diners inside and 32 diners outside on the restaurant's patio. The store features Sweetgreen's signature creamy white walls, forest green packaging, rattan seats, and natural tones throughout its dining and kitchen areas.

STK, the Salty Donut, and Chip City cookies are all opening at Esplanade at Aventura this summer.

Sweetgreen Aventura. 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 2160, Miami; 786-767-6850; sweetgreen.com. Open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
