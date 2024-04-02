Maty's in Miami Named One of the Best Restaurants in the U.S.

Maty's in Miami has been named one of the best restaurants in the United States, according to Food & Wine.
The Midtown restaurant, which has won numerous accolades since opening in 2023, is ranked number 15 on Food & Wine 2024 Global Tastemakers' Best Restaurants in the U.S. list. The Peruvian restaurant was ranked number 15 out of 20 restaurants.
"Finding Latin food in Miami isn't particularly difficult. But what chef Valerie Chang is doing with Peruvian cuisine in Midtown is truly one-of-a-kind largely because the food here is inspired by her grandmother's cooking. (The restaurant is named after her!)" reads, in part, the article by Food & Wine.
The article goes on to praise specific dishes prepared by Maty's, including "Grilled grouper tail crowning a shallow plate of beurre blanc, a bowl of lomo saltado with tender oxtail, and tuna taradito like never before."
Food & Wine's Best New Chefs of 2023. Then, just days later, Bon Appétit named Valerie's six-month-old tribute to her grandmother one of the best new restaurants in the nation, earning it the added honor of being the only Florida restaurant to make the list. Months later, it made the New York Times' newly minted Restaurant List.
Chang told New Times in 2023, "I'm extremely proud of my team, as we've worked tremendously hard to shape the restaurant into what it is today."
Chang explained that her original vision was to create a neighborhood restaurant where patrons could find traditional Peruvian cooking with generous portions and a primary focus on meat-based dishes.
The Food & Wine 2024 Global Tastemakers were decided upon by an expert panel of judges who ranked each category's winners after food and travel journalists from the world nominated their favorite restaurants, bars, bakeries, markets, cities, hotels, airports, airlines, and cruises.
Maty's. 3255 NE First Ave., Miami; matysmiami.com