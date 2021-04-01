March 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

- Local
As Miamians detect a glimmer of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, restaurants in the area continue to open at a feverish pace.
Notable March 2021 debuts include Abba Telavivian Kitchen, which offers Mediterranean breakfast and lunch inside a cozy house; and Salvaje, a stylish Japanese spot in midtown.
Sadly, Wynwood has lost one of its defining establishments with the closing of Wood Tavern. The beloved dive bar closed in mid-March. Barbarella Dadeland, a bistro that opened during the pandemic, has also closed.
In April, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Strawberry Moon — a collaboration between David Grutman and Pharrell Williams inside the Goodtime Hotel. Firestone Garage, another Grutman venture, is slated to open soon as well.
Openings
- Abba Telavivian Kitchen. 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-902-3477; abbatlv.com.
- Bubusan.161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-672-0535; delivery only; eatlikebubu.com.
- Cafe Americano. 1776 Collins Ave., Miami Beach 786-698-4186 cafeamericano.com.
- Esmé Miami Beach Hotel. 11438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-809-8050; esmehotel.com.
- Gitano Miami at Casa Faena. 3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faena.com.
-
Mamma Parmigiana. Delivery only; ubereats.com.
- Okami. 156 NE 41st St., Miami; 786-801-1969; okami-miami.com.
- Perl. 2420 Miami Gardens Dr., North Miami Beach 786-654-2854; perlrestaurant.com.
- Plant Theory Creative Cuisine. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; 786-872-1901; planttheorycreative.takeout7.com.
- Quore. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; quoregelato.com.
- Salvaje.101 NE 34th St., Miami; 786-622-9911; miami.salvake.world.
- Seasy. 136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-703-5143; seasycoralgables.com.
- SimplyGood Pizza. 723 Lincoln Lane N., Miami Beach; simplygoodpizza.com.
- Tigre Miami. 620 NE 78th St., Miami; 305-456-9540; tigre.miami.
- Time Out Market Miami. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; timeoutmarket.com/miami.
- Wynwood Marketplace. 2250 Northwest Second Ave., Miami; wynwood-marketplace.com.
- Yeasty Brews. 3944 NW 19th St., Lauderhill 754-223-2198 yeastybrews.com.
Closings
- Barbarella Dadeland
- Wood Tavern
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
- Benh Mi - Opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chèvre Miami - Cheese shops coming to Miami
- Ch'i - Opening in Brickell City Centre
- Delray Beach Market - Massive food hall opening soon
- Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
- Forte - Chef Adrianne Calvo is opening an Italian restaurant in Coral Gables
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- La Industria Bakery & Cafe at Bayside Marketplace - NIcky Jam opening a brunch spot
- Los Felix and Krus Kitchen - Both opening in Coconut Grove
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Manjay - Opening food truck and brick and mortar
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
- The Oasis - A massive multi-use food and drink venue is opening in Wynwood
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood.
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami
- Strawberry Moon - Opening at the Goodtime Hotel
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
- Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- ZZ's Sushi Bar - The people who brought Carbone to Miami Beach are opening a Design District sushi bar
