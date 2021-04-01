March 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Find the many flavors of Tel Aviv at chef Sam Gorenstein's new restaurant, Abba.

As Miamians detect a glimmer of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, restaurants in the area continue to open at a feverish pace.

Notable March 2021 debuts include Abba Telavivian Kitchen, which offers Mediterranean breakfast and lunch inside a cozy house; and Salvaje, a stylish Japanese spot in midtown.

Sadly, Wynwood has lost one of its defining establishments with the closing of Wood Tavern. The beloved dive bar closed in mid-March. Barbarella Dadeland, a bistro that opened during the pandemic, has also closed.

In April, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Strawberry Moon — a collaboration between David Grutman and Pharrell Williams inside the Goodtime Hotel. Firestone Garage, another Grutman venture, is slated to open soon as well.

Bubusan Japanese takeout is now available in Miami. Photo courtesy of Plan Do See

Openings



Abba Telavivian Kitchen. 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-902-3477; abbatlv.com.

864 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-902-3477; abbatlv.com. Bubusan. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-672-0535; delivery only; eatlikebubu.com.

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-672-0535; delivery only; eatlikebubu.com. Cafe Americano. 1776 Collins Ave., Miami Beach 786-698-4186 cafeamericano.com.

1776 Collins Ave., Miami Beach 786-698-4186 cafeamericano.com. Esmé Miami Beach Hotel. 11438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-809-8050; esmehotel.com.

11438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-809-8050; esmehotel.com. Gitano Miami at Casa Faena. 3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faena.com.

3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faena.com. Mamma Parmigiana. Delivery only; ubereats.com.



Delivery only; ubereats.com. Okami. 156 NE 41st St., Miami; 786-801-1969; okami-miami.com.

156 NE 41st St., Miami; 786-801-1969; okami-miami.com. Perl. 2420 Miami Gardens Dr., North Miami Beach 786-654-2854; perlrestaurant.com.

2420 Miami Gardens Dr., North Miami Beach 786-654-2854; perlrestaurant.com. Plant Theory Creative Cuisine. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; 786-872-1901; planttheorycreative.takeout7.com.

723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; 786-872-1901; planttheorycreative.takeout7.com. Quore. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; quoregelato.com.

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; quoregelato.com. Salvaje. 101 NE 34th St., Miami; 786-622-9911; miami.salvake.world.

101 NE 34th St., Miami; 786-622-9911; miami.salvake.world. Seasy. 136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-703-5143; seasycoralgables.com.

136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-703-5143; seasycoralgables.com. SimplyGood Pizza. 723 Lincoln Lane N., Miami Beach; simplygoodpizza.com.

723 Lincoln Lane N., Miami Beach; simplygoodpizza.com. Tigre Miami. 620 NE 78th St., Miami; 305-456-9540; tigre.miami.

620 NE 78th St., Miami; 305-456-9540; tigre.miami. Time Out Market Miami. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; timeoutmarket.com/miami.

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; timeoutmarket.com/miami. Wynwood Marketplace. 2250 Northwest Second Ave., Miami; wynwood-marketplace.com.

2250 Northwest Second Ave., Miami; wynwood-marketplace.com. Yeasty Brews. 3944 NW 19th St., Lauderhill 754-223-2198 yeastybrews.com.

Opening night at Wood Tavern nine years ago. Photo by Logan Fazio

Closings



Barbarella Dadeland

Wood Tavern

EXPAND Winker's Diner at Firestone Garage, opening soon. Rendering courtesy of Groot Hospitality/Carma Connected

Coming Attractions



Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant

Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare

Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon

The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills

Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard

Benh Mi - Opening soon

Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami

Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood

Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk

Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami

Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami

Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people

Chèvre Miami - Cheese shops coming to Miami

Ch'i - Opening in Brickell City Centre

Delray Beach Market - Massive food hall opening soon

Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space

Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality

Forte - Chef Adrianne Calvo is opening an Italian restaurant in Coral Gables

Gramps 2 - Opening soon

Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021

Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls

Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami

John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables

La Bottega - Opening in 2021

La Industria Bakery & Cafe at Bayside Marketplace - NIcky Jam opening a brunch spot

Los Felix and Krus Kitchen - Both opening in Coconut Grove

The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami

Manjay - Opening food truck and brick and mortar

Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)

Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden

The Oasis - A massive multi-use food and drink venue is opening in Wynwood

Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti

Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar

Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood.

Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach

Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell

Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral

Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon

Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami

Strawberry Moon - Opening at the Goodtime Hotel

Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk

Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations

Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater

Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach

True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls

Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations

ZZ's Sushi Bar - The people who brought Carbone to Miami Beach are opening a Design District sushi bar