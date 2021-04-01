 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

March 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | April 1, 2021 | 8:00am
Find the many flavors of Tel Aviv at chef Sam Gorenstein's new restaurant, Abba.
Photo courtesy of Abba Telavivian Kitchen/Sam Gorenstein
As Miamians detect a glimmer of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, restaurants in the area continue to open at a feverish pace.

Notable March 2021 debuts include Abba Telavivian Kitchen, which offers Mediterranean breakfast and lunch inside a cozy house; and Salvaje, a stylish Japanese spot in midtown.

Sadly, Wynwood has lost one of its defining establishments with the closing of Wood Tavern. The beloved dive bar closed in mid-March. Barbarella Dadeland, a bistro that opened during the pandemic, has also closed.

In April, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Strawberry Moon — a collaboration between David Grutman and Pharrell Williams inside the Goodtime Hotel. Firestone Garage, another Grutman venture, is slated to open soon as well.

Bubusan Japanese takeout is now available in Miami.
Photo courtesy of Plan Do See

Openings

Opening night at Wood Tavern nine years ago.
Photo by Logan Fazio

Closings

  • Barbarella Dadeland
  • Wood Tavern
Winker's Diner at Firestone Garage, opening soon.EXPAND
Rendering courtesy of Groot Hospitality/Carma Connected

Coming Attractions

  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
  • Benh Mi - Opening soon
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
  • Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Chèvre Miami - Cheese shops coming to Miami
  • Ch'i - Opening in Brickell City Centre
  • Delray Beach Market - Massive food hall opening soon
  • Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
  • Forte - Chef Adrianne Calvo is opening an Italian restaurant in Coral Gables
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
  • John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
  • La Bottega - Opening in 2021
  • La Industria Bakery & Cafe at Bayside Marketplace - NIcky Jam opening a brunch spot
  • Los Felix and Krus Kitchen - Both opening in Coconut Grove
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Manjay - Opening food truck and brick and mortar
  • Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
  • Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
  • The Oasis - A massive multi-use food and drink venue is opening in Wynwood
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
  • Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
  • Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood.
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
  • Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
  • Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
  • South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami
  • Strawberry Moon - Opening at the Goodtime Hotel
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
  • Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater
  • Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • ZZ's Sushi Bar - The people who brought Carbone to Miami Beach are opening a Design District sushi bar

Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

