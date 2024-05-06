Mila in South Beach Named Ninth Most Beautiful Restaurant in the U.S.

Mediterranean-Asian hot spot in South Beach, Mila, has just been named one of the most beautiful restaurants in the U.S.
In honor of the 50th anniversary of People and the magazine's annual 2024 Beautiful Issue, the publication teamed up with editors at OpenTable to crown 50 restaurants as the country's most beautiful. Coming in ninth in the top ten most beautiful is none other than Mila in South Beach.
The Mediterranean-Asian restaurant won over the editors of OpenTable thanks to its "warm reclaimed woods, striking sculptures, and greenery galore [that] make this indoor-outdoor stunner a Miami destination."
which opened in 2020 atop the historic 800 Lincoln Road building, measures 13,000 square feet and includes a 150-seat, earth-toned dining room with an open kitchen and a bar decorated with artistic wood pieces, teardrop lighting, and a sculptured mural by artist Etienne Moyat. The breezy terrace offers room for 100 guests to lounge around a 3,000-square-foot water feature.
In 2022, the restaurant expanded with a private members-only club, lounge, and omakase spaces. The members-only club, MM Club, features an upscale spin on the traditional speakeasy, complete with a rust-colored marble bar, tile-draped columns, and a wood-beam accented ceiling.
Golden Hour includes a "Hōeski Tasting Experience" for $20, which features a curated selection of five bites, including hamachi crudo, tuna nigiri, Wagyu gyoza, salmon crisp rice, and tomato avocado salad.
Mila is owned and operated by Rivera Dining Group and French-born founders Gregory and Marine Daly.
Mila. 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; 786-706-0744; mila-miami.com.