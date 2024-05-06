 Mila in South Beach Named Ninth Most Beautiful Restaurant in the U.S. | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Mila in South Beach Named Ninth Most Beautiful Restaurant in the U.S.

Popular South Beach restaurant Mila has been named one of the most beautiful restaurants in the country.
May 6, 2024
The breezy terrace of Mila offers room for 100 guests to lounge around a 3,000-square-foot water fountain and garden
The breezy terrace of Mila offers room for 100 guests to lounge around a 3,000-square-foot water fountain and garden Mila photo
Share this:
Mediterranean-Asian hot spot in South Beach, Mila, has just been named one of the most beautiful restaurants in the U.S.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of People and the magazine's annual 2024 Beautiful Issue, the publication teamed up with editors at OpenTable to crown 50 restaurants as the country's most beautiful. Coming in ninth in the top ten most beautiful is none other than Mila in South Beach.

The Mediterranean-Asian restaurant won over the editors of OpenTable thanks to its "warm reclaimed woods, striking sculptures, and greenery galore [that] make this indoor-outdoor stunner a Miami destination."
click to enlarge
The interior of Mila
Mila photo
The restaurant, which opened in 2020 atop the historic 800 Lincoln Road building, measures 13,000 square feet and includes a 150-seat, earth-toned dining room with an open kitchen and a bar decorated with artistic wood pieces, teardrop lighting, and a sculptured mural by artist Etienne Moyat. The breezy terrace offers room for 100 guests to lounge around a 3,000-square-foot water feature.

In 2022, the restaurant expanded with a private members-only club, lounge, and omakase spaces. The members-only club, MM Club, features an upscale spin on the traditional speakeasy, complete with a rust-colored marble bar, tile-draped columns, and a wood-beam accented ceiling.
click to enlarge a dining table with wooden chairs
Mila, which opened in 2020 atop the historic 800 Lincoln Road building, measures 13,000 square feet.
Mila photo
Just in time to secure your Mila reservation, starting Monday, May 6, the restaurant is launching a new happy hour called "Golden Hour," offered Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The menu features cocktails like the "Army-Navy" made with Sipsmith gin, sherry blend, lemon, orgeat, and a dash of Angostura bitters, and the "Fernet Buck" made with Haku vodka, fernet, lime, ginger, soda, and mint.

Golden Hour includes a "Hōeski Tasting Experience" for $20, which features a curated selection of five bites, including hamachi crudo, tuna nigiri, Wagyu gyoza, salmon crisp rice, and tomato avocado salad.

Mila is owned and operated by Rivera Dining Group and French-born founders Gregory and Marine Daly.

Mila. 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; 786-706-0744; mila-miami.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Perricone's Marketplace &amp; Café to Close After Nearly 30 Years in Miami

Openings & Closings

Perricone's Marketplace & Café to Close After Nearly 30 Years in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
New Times' Burger Week Is Here: 7 Days of $7 Burgers

Food & Drink News

New Times' Burger Week Is Here: 7 Days of $7 Burgers

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
King Crab and Wagyu: Catch Miami Beach to Make Its South of Fifth Debut

Openings & Closings

King Crab and Wagyu: Catch Miami Beach to Make Its South of Fifth Debut

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Is the World's Seventh-Most-Expensive City for Fine Dining

Food & Drink News

Miami Is the World's Seventh-Most-Expensive City for Fine Dining

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation