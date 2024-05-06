Founders of Queen Miami Beach, Marion Open New Brickell Steakhouse

Lafayette Steakhouse, a new upscale American steakhouse opening on Wednesday, May 8, is about to make waves in Brickell's fine dining scene. Located at the former home of El Tucán at 1111 SW First Ave., the new steakhouse promises to be as delicious as its interior is artfully designed. Founded by Mr. Hospitality Miami, Lafayette will blend the atmosphere of a hidden, bygone-era speakeasy with the refinement of classic European dining, promising to be quite the contrast from the streets of Brickell.
"At Lafayette Steakhouse, we've created an atmosphere where every detail exudes the opulence of a bygone era, complementing our dedication to sourcing only the finest ingredients and an exquisitely tailored selection of fine wines, and rare spirits," says Mathieu Massa, owner and founder of Mr. Hospitality Miami. "From the moment you step through our doors, you're enveloped in an aura of intrigue and distinction, setting the stage for an unforgettable moment." The bespoke hospitality experience at Lafayette will offer a haven of luxury and worldly sophistication, set against a backdrop that reveres that transports those in it.
Without further ado, New Times' has your exclusive first look at Lafayette Steakhouse with never-before-seen photographs.
Drawing influence from the clandestine lure of speakeasies and the glamour of exclusive European establishments, Lafayette aims to enhance the traditional American steakhouse experience with great hospitality and elegance. Throughout the venue, guests will discover intimate corners and private alcoves, offering the perfect sanctuary to savor their meals and fine wines in seclusion.
Meanwhile, a grand piano takes center stage on the main floor, adding an extra layer of old-world charm to the Lafayette experience. Through its fusion of lavish fabrics, ambient lighting, and a mix of vintage and contemporary design features, Lafayette will surely draw guests into a sexy realm.
The Menu: Premium Meats and MoreAt the heart of Lafayette Steakhouse lies a commitment to its cuisine, boasting premium, hand-selected meats sourced exclusively from fine family-owned farms, expertly prepared and presented tableside. Leading Lafayette's culinary team is French Chef Kylian Goussot, whose background includes Michelin-starred restaurants and five-star hotels. Goussot has worked alongside culinary luminaries like Joël Robuchon and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Grounded in a philosophy of uncompromising quality and exclusivity, Goussot has devised an ingredient-driven menu featuring dry-aged USDA prime cuts, fresh seafood delicacies, and an array of other dishes prepared over a wood charcoal Josper oven to perfection.
Complementing the stellar cuisine is an extensive selection of hand-selected, old-world vintage wines, top-shelf spirits, and artisanal cocktails. Kylian Goussot, head chef, and head sommelier Gabrielle Neuberg, lead Lafayette's team of experts, curating classic and innovative pairings. The restaurant's pastry chef, Nelson Mendonca, who’s worked alongside Alain Ducasse, adds the final flourish to Lafayette's culinary symphony with his creative and decadent treats, leaving a lasting impression on guests' palates.
Lafayette's culinary creations serve as inspiration for Octave Marsal, the artist behind the restaurant’s intricate menu illustrations who adds a unique artistic dimension to Lafayette’s identity.
The Design: European-American EleganceCarlos Rodriguez, Principal of Escala Forma Studio, is the mastermind behind Lafayette Steakhouse’s interior. Collaborating closely with Mathieu Massa, owner and founder of Mr. Hospitality, Rodriguez breathed new life into the former El Tucán Miami space, propelling Lafayette to the pinnacle of elegance and poise in Miami's dining scene. The dazzling rejuvenation of this beloved space marks a significant milestone in Rodriguez's collaboration with the Miami-based Hospitality Group, building on the success of the iconic Queen Miami Beach.
Working in tandem, Massa and Rodriguez crafted an environment that stimulates the senses and provides a captivating escape from the ordinary. The restaurant is adorned with artwork and a deep-toned color scheme showcasing opulent mahogany, oak, and sumptuous leather upholstery. Lafayette encapsulates Rodriguez's maximalist design philosophy harmoniously combined with the understated luxury and heritage of Mr. Hospitality. The result is a vibrant and inviting realm that balances a sense of familiarity with an air of excitement, prioritizing comfort while maintaining impeccable style.
The ambiance owes much of its enchantment to the expertise of lighting designer Haus of Lawrence, whose innovative work creates a mesmerizing interplay of light that enriches Lafayette’s atmosphere with an alluring sense of moodiness.
Incorporating an eclectic array of textures, hues, and architectural elements, every detail reflects a commitment to curating an environment that transcends conventional luxury, offering guests a journey through time and culture.
Lafayette Steakhouse. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-552-3262; mrhospitality.com. Open Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 10:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6 p.m. until late.