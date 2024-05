New Times' Burger Week Is Here: 7 Days of $7 Burgers

Participating 2024 Miami Burger Week Restaurants



Calling all burger lovers of the 305! Burger Week 2024 is officially here. Burger Week begins Monday, May 6, and runs through Sunday, May 12.In this weeklong Miami-wide celebration, you and your fellow burger lovers can enjoy $7 burgers at participating local restaurants for seven full days — and all you need to do is download New Times' Burger Week app ! If you're using a phone or tablet, use this link to download the app straight to your device.The app allows you to map out a foodie journey around Miami, explore the hottest restaurants, and share your experiences with fellow Miami foodies on Instagram and TikTok — all while being entered to win awesome prizes.American SocialApocalypse BBQDope BurgerEl Desembarco MiamiEl Zambo Street FoodHigh Tide Beach Bar and GrillLa Birra Bar BurgersManjay RestaurantMexi CafeOne KPINCHOPink BurgerThe Food Truck StoreThe Mad ButcherYes! CafeCheck out the Miami Burger Week 2024 official Google Map of participating restaurants below and map out your burger adventure. Enjoy!