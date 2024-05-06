 New Times’ Burger Week Is Here: $7 Burgers in Miami | Miami New Times
New Times' Burger Week Is Here: 7 Days of $7 Burgers

Calling all burger lovers of the 305! Burger Week 2024 runs from Monday, May 6, through Sunday, May 12.
May 6, 2024
The toppings at La Birra Bar take its burgers up a notch, and they'll be available during New Times' Burger Week. La Birra Bar photo
Calling all burger lovers of the 305! Burger Week 2024 is officially here. Burger Week begins Monday, May 6, and runs through Sunday, May 12.

In this weeklong Miami-wide celebration, you and your fellow burger lovers can enjoy $7 burgers at participating local restaurants for seven full days — and all you need to do is download New Times' Burger Week app! If you're using a phone or tablet, use this link to download the app straight to your device.

The app allows you to map out a foodie journey around Miami, explore the hottest restaurants, and share your experiences with fellow Miami foodies on Instagram and TikTok — all while being entered to win awesome prizes.

Participating 2024 Miami Burger Week Restaurants

American Social
Apocalypse BBQ
Dope Burger
El Desembarco Miami
El Zambo Street Food
High Tide Beach Bar and Grill
La Birra Bar Burgers
Manjay Restaurant
Mexi Cafe
One K
PINCHO
Pink Burger
The Food Truck Store
The Mad Butcher
Yes! Cafe

Check out the Miami Burger Week 2024 official Google Map of participating restaurants below and map out your burger adventure. Enjoy!
