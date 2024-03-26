Renowned French Pastry Chef Yann Couvreur Opens Café in Wynwood

If you've been dreaming of waking up in Paris, walking over to a gourmet pastry shop with a mesmerizing display of pastries just behind the windowsill, and sipping a latte while enjoying a roulé — a rolled flaky pastry filled with pistachio and chocolate, praline rose, hazelnut, or milk chocolate and coconut — then we have some good news in Miami.
One of Paris' most well-known, boundary-pushing pastry chefs, Yann Couvreur, has opened his first U.S. café restaurant in the heart of Wynwood. Known for his luxurious yet approachable creations and emphasis on detail, Couvreur opened his first flagship restaurant, Yann Couvreur Café, on March 23 along NW Second Avenue in the Wynwood Arts District.
Couvreur, who shares recipes on Instagram with his nearly half a million followers, was born and raised in Paris. Before opening his namesake pastry shops, he trained with top chefs in prestigious kitchens and ateliers in Paris, such as Alain Dutournier at Le Carré des Feuillants, Jean François Foucher at the Park Hyatt in Paris, and Michel Troisgros at Hôtel Lancaster in Paris.
A few years later, in 2015, he opened his first pastry shop in the tenth district of Paris. He now operates 17 shops in Paris, Seoul, Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, and other cities worldwide — with his latest being in Wynwood, a neighborhood he knew would be his first U.S. outpost.
"As a chef, my vision for this café is to blend my culinary identity with the vibrant tapestry of American cuisine," explains Couvreur. "Bringing my expertise to the U.S., I aim to infuse classic American favorites with a distinctly French twist, crafting an unforgettable menu that celebrates both tradition and innovation."
On the menu, guests can expect a distinctly French twist on savory items like the tartine saumon, featuring Appalachian smoked salmon, lemon cream cheese, and Superior Farms local micro greens placed atop toasted multigrain sourdough bread. The tuna melt may seem familiar, but at this café, expect it to look like a work of art made with a housemade tuna mix, sharp cheddar cheese, and a signature toasted brioche.
One of the chef's favorite breakfast dishes is his oeuf à la coque, consisting of two soft-boiled eggs served in the shell and finger brioche toast and topped with Petrossian caviar.
On the sweet side, expect baked goods such as caramelized French toast covered in berries. Plus, some of his iconic desserts from Paris will also be available to order, such as the chef's mille feuille with light, flaky layers of caramelized pastry dough and a "blue vanilla intense pastry cream."
For those with an extra sweet tooth, you're in luck at this café — each guest will receive a complimentary serving of warm madeleines throughout their visit.
"For this unique destination, traditional French codes are reinterpreted to set the tone of the brand's expansion by embracing the more festive spirit of Miami, which can be found in the colored mirror wall and the storefront, which has been imagined in the colors of the vibrant city in a more graphic spirit," explains Zana.
The restaurant has an open kitchen design with ceramic walls, gold travertine countertops, and dramatic lighting fixtures throughout the main dining area. "Wynwood was evident for us — the first time we stepped into the neighborhood, we fell in love with the diversity, the culture, and the atmosphere. Reminding us of the neighborhood in which we opened our first shop — Belleville in the tenth district of Paris — it became so clear to us to open our first flagship café in such a unique neighborhood," says founder and CEO Benjamin Guedj.
Looking ahead, Couvreur will open two other Miami locations, one in Coconut Grove, by the end of 2024 and one in Aventura. After these openings, the restaurant plans to expand to other parts of the country, including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Yann Couvreur also operates a stall at the downtown Miami food hall, Julia & Henry's, where Miamians first got their taste of Couvreur's renowned pastries.
Yann Couvreur Café Wynwood. 2243 NW Second Ave., Miami; yanncouvreur.us. Monday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.