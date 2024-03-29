Knaus Berry Farm Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream Is Here

For nearly 70 years, generations of South Floridians have waited hours in line for hot, fresh, and deliciously sticky cinnamon rolls from Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead, Florida. Now, fans who crave the buns a little closer to home are in for a treat — Knaus Berry Farm has teamed up with Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream on a limited-edition flavor of ice cream.
Now through the end of Knaus Berry Farm's cinnamon bun season, Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, which was named New Times' best ice cream of 2023, is bringing its iconic cinnamon rolls a little closer to home in the form of cinnamon roll ice cream filled with fresh chunks of the signature cinnamon rolls.
“We all grew up eating those fresh golden, buttery-soft, sticky-sweet cinnamon rolls out of the trunk of our cars on the side of Southwest 248th Street in front of Knaus Berry Farm,” says David Leonardo, CEO of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream. “Now, thanks to our new partnership with the South Dade institution, we get to make the absolutely most delicious ice cream with them. You must try it to believe it. It’s literally Knaus Berry Cinnamon Rolls in ice cream form that’s made right before your eyes.”
“Without a doubt, this has been one of the best tasting and most fun collaborations we’ve ever done,” adds Leonardo.
Customers can choose a portion size and an ice cream base (milk, yogurt, or an alternative milk option, like coconut, almond, or oat milk). Then, the chopped-up cinnamon rolls from Knaus Berry Farm are added to the mix. If guests want, they can also add any number of additional mix-ins, including candies, cookies, cereal, fresh fruit, sauces, nuts, and more.
Plus, while supplies last, Chill-N will also sell warm cinnamon rolls by the individual roll inside shops after morning deliveries fresh from the farm for $5!
Founded in 2012 in Miami by South Florida native Daniel Golik, Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is one of the first liquid nitrogen ice cream shops in the country. The first store opened in Pinecrest, and today, the brand has more than 15 locations in Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, with an additional ten stores under development.
“Working with a South Florida legend such as Knaus Berry Farm is a dream come true," adds Leonardo. "And the proof is in the ice cream.” The collaboration ice cream will be available to order at all Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream locations in South Florida.
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream. Locations across South Florida; chilln.com.