Viral Coral Gables Deli To Open an Italian Street Food Restaurant

Jholano's Deli, one of the best Italian sandwich shops in Miami, is on a mission to bring Roman street food to Miami with its new restaurant Fratelli By Jholano's.

The "7 a.m. in Milano" sandwich, which is one of Jholano Deli's most popular sandwiches, will be on the menu at Fratelli By Jholano's in Downtown Dadeland. Photo by Dereck Arencibia