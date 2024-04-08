Former Mila Chef Opens Mediterranean-Asian Restaurant in Coral Gables

Following an emotional farewell to chef Niven Patel’s Orno and Mamey this past January, the Collab has taken its place at the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables.
Headed by Thesis’ executive chef Nicolas “Nico” Mazier, the Collab has opened just off of U.S. 1 at the Thesis Hotel, serving a blend of Mediterranean and Asian flavors in each dish. In addition to opening the Collab, Mazier has also introduced new food and beverage offerings at Thesis’ rooftop bar, Ivy Rooftop, as well as new menus for the hotel’s other restaurant, Mamey, which has continued operating with different menus since chef Patel’s departure.
Although Gablelites are excited about the new culinary options at the Thesis Hotel, chef Mazier has some big shoes to fill. The former Orno restaurant was once named New Times’ Best New Restaurant of 2022, and Mamey was included in the New York Times’ Best Restaurants List in 2022 under chef Patel’s tutelage.
Needless to say, expectations are high for the Collab and Ivy Rooftop, but chef Mazier is up for the challenge, and his background proves he's the right chef for the job.
Mila on Lincoln Road.
“The Collab is a place where neighbors and friends can gather to enjoy a unique spin on international cuisine with bold flavors and innovative techniques,” shares chef Mazier. With the Collab, he intends to transfer his eclectic and international inspiration from his past experiences to this new welcoming, and intimate atmosphere in the Gables. And this "MediterrAsian" cuisine Mazier is known for is to be expected on the Collab’s menu, which offers a varied set of flavors in small bites designed for sharing.
Dishes include West Coast oysters served with a green apple and shallot mignonette or salmon sashimi wrapped around Asian pear served with blood orange dressing and apple chutney with lime. Another unique option that blends Mediterranean-Asian flavors is the chef's blue crab and corn croquettes served with aji amarillo aioli and caviar over a bed of fresh Parmigiano cheese. Other options include a Wagyu tartare, prepared with black garlic, truffle aioli, and pickled mustard seeds served with a bao bun, and a grilled branzino, served with crisp capers and a sage soy vinaigrette.
The Collab will also be serving up craft cocktails like the "Cosmic Cosmo," which infuses Atian gin with botanicals and yuzu for a tangy, Asian flavor. Plus, for those craving a musical atmosphere, the Collab will have live music, including a resident vinyl DJ, jazz trios, and more.
With its Mediterranean-Asian cuisine and inclusion of live music, the Collab might just fill those big shoes after all and create another community gem in Coral Gables.
The Collab. 1350 S. Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, at the Thesis Hotel; 305-667-6766; thecollabmiami.com. Open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.