Icebox Cafe, Oprah's "Best Cake in America," Closes in Miami Beach After 25 Years

It's the end of an era for Icebox Cafe, a Miami Beach staple that has served its community with delicious cakes and elevated comfort food for over 25 years. The café has shut down both its Miami Beach and Hallandale Beach locations permanently.
The café was best known for its diverse offerings and desserts, including Oprah's favorite cake. At the Hallandale restaurant, they had designed a new menu around the restaurant's best-selling dishes.
Founder and owner Robert Siegmann announced the closure to his customers in an email, in which he said, “It’s been an honor and a privilege serving you for over 25 years and now it’s time to turn our focus on to new adventures."
In 1998, Siegmann opened Icebox Cafe as a full-service restaurant in Miami Beach with Siegmann’s from-scratch cakes and elevated, better-for-you comfort food.
Fast forward to 2010, and Icebox Cafe quickly became widely known nationally after being featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show’s "The Best Cakes in America" segment.
In 2013, after 15 years at its original location, Icebox Cafe relocated to a larger space in Sunset Harbour in Miami Beach, where it was located until its closure. In 2017, Icebox opened a location in Doral, which closed soon after, and in 2020, the brand opened the now-closed Hallandale Beach location.
For over two decades, passengers departing from Miami International Airport's Terminal D have been able to enjoy Icebox Cafe to and from domestic flights. It is unclear whether this outpost will remain open at the terminal.
Fans of Icebox Cafe's famous cakes can still order full cakes for nationwide delivery on Goldbelly.com.