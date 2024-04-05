 Prime Fish in Miami Beach Closes, Motek to Open in Space | Miami New Times
Prime Fish Closes After a Decade in Miami Beach, Motek to Move in

Iconic seafood restaurant Prime Fish has closed in Miami Beach and will become Motek Mediterranean restaurant.
April 5, 2024
Popular Miami Beach seafood restaurant Prime Fish closes after ten years and will become Motek Mediterranean restaurant after Myles Chefetz struck a deal.
Popular Miami Beach seafood restaurant Prime Fish closes after ten years and will become Motek Mediterranean restaurant after Myles Chefetz struck a deal. Alchemy / Pier G. photo
After a decade of serving high-end seafood at Prime Fish, the sister restaurant of Prime 112 and Prime Italian, renowned restaurateur Myles Chefetz has announced he has struck an under-market deal to lease the restaurant space to Charlie Levy, owner of the popular Mediterranean restaurant chain, Motek.

By late 2024, Motek will debut in the South of Fifth neighborhood at the former Prime Fish space on the corner of Collins Avenue and First Street, bringing its all-day Mediterranean dining to the area.

"I've been a part of the South of Fifth neighborhood for nearly 30 years, and it has truly become my home," explains Chefetz in a press release. "With a substantial real estate and restaurant portfolio in this area, and with the overabundance of high check average restaurants and more on the way, I sensed we lacked an approachable all-day eatery. After a great ten-year run with Prime Fish and wanting to focus all of my attention on the Prime Corner with Prime 112, Prime Italian, and Prime Hotel, it felt right to refresh the neighborhood with something new."
click to enlarge A raw bar with seating
The raw bar at the former Prime Fish restaurant in Miami Beach
Myles Restaurant Group photo
Chefetz notes that although the decision is a bittersweet one, he has witnessed the South of Fifth community evolve first-hand over the past 30 years. He knew deep down a more cost-affordable, fresh, and urban restaurant was long overdue on the famous block to bring fresh life to the ever-evolving neighborhood.

"This decision transcends financial motives as the property never went on the market," he adds. "Despite receiving higher rent offers from many interested groups over the last few years, I chose to accept an under-market deal because I was looking for a concept that would stand the test of time and a concept that would serve the neighborhood I call home."

According to Chefetz, the reason he decided to bring Motek to Prime Fish's space was serendipitous.

While shopping for furniture at Aventura Mall, Chefetz stumbled upon Motek, which was bustling with guests. He had heard about the restaurant many times before but had never tried Motek for himself. Impressed by the concept, Chefetz immediately saw its potential to thrive in the South of Fifth neighborhood. Without hesitation, he reached out to Levy to set up a meeting. Levy, a resident of the South of Fifth neighborhood himself, was familiar with the Prime Fish space, and after a walkthrough with Chefetz, the two shook hands — a deal was made.

"It's exciting to see Motek expand throughout Miami, and now to open one of our restaurants in such an iconic South Beach location is a really special feeling," says Levy. "Our guests love the food and the vibe at Motek, and I think it will be the perfect addition to South of Fifth. Our goal is to always become immersed in the culture of the neighborhoods we're in, and this collaboration with Myles is a natural fit. He knows what good hospitality looks like, and we're ready to bring the Motek experience to the vibrant community."

Motek, Hebrew for "sweetheart," is a kosher-style Mediterranean restaurant with influences from Lebanon, Tel Aviv, Morocco, Turkey, and Yemen. Since opening in 2020 in downtown Miami, the restaurant has expanded its footprint across South Florida, with locations in downtown, Brickell City Centre, Aventura, and Coral Gables. Two Miami Beach locations, including the one at the former Prime Fish space, are expected to open in 2024.

Motek will make its South of Fifth debut at 100 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach by late 2024. 
