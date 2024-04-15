New Coral Gables Publix Approved Despite Community Pushback

The City of Coral Gables Commission has approved a site plan for a new Publix Super Market near Miracle Mile on South Le Jeune Road, which will be the largest Publix Super Market in the city and will include a half-acre public park.
On Friday, March 12, the city commission approved the new Publix Super Market after noting the former Publix at the same location needed an update.
The new facility, designed by Clearwater-based architecture firm Fisher and Associate and civil engineering firm Graef, will replace the one-story, 43,490-square-foot Publix store at 2551 Le Jeune Rd. that was built back in 1962. The site plan for this new Publix includes a 58,302-square-foot Publix supermarket, a 2,500-square-foot Publix liquor
store, and two floors of parking.
Therefore, the proposed project will not only feature the large grocery and liquor store, but also additional retail spaces spanning approximately 132,514 square feet in total.
"The existing store is showing its age and this new store will be a state-of-the-art location and a flagship facility," explains Mario Garcia-Serra, Publix representative and attorney.
There will also be 285 parking spaces on two levels of parking above the store. Publix will also build bicycle lanes along Andalusia Avenue and Salzedo Street prior to the issuing of a temporary certificate of occupancy.
Under the latest site plan, Publix Super Market will deed 20,000 square feet of land on the eastern side of its three-acre parcel to Coral Gables for use as a public park.
"There will still be some work to be done [such as] agreeing on a park improvement plan, but at least we will be finished with the overall site plan approval process," Garcia-Serra told Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago and four city commissioners at the meeting held on Friday.
Despite the commission’s approval, construction is scheduled to be held off for 18 months.
Those opposed to the construction of the new Publix have noted congestion in the area, lack of street parking, and fears of Coral Gables losing its charm. With new condominiums and an influx of restaurants in the City Beautiful recently, Coral Gables is certainly evolving.
Unfortunately, with some positive change there is negative change. The news of the new Publix comes after Coral Gables city officials attempted to evict Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, which led to a community outcry, earlier this year.
This story will be updated once more information is made available.