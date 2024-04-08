Union Beer Store Is Closing After Seven Years in Little Havana

The craft brew bar and bottle shop announced the news on Monday, April 8, at around 4 p.m. Eastern time on its Instagram account. The final "hurrah" will take place at Union Beer Store from Saturday, April 13 through Sunday, April 14. Union Beer Store will close down officially on Monday, April 15.
At its final weekend celebration, Union Beer Store is inviting back chefs Shaggy and Gian Luca of Haochi for Sunday's feast, while original partners Tacos and Tattoos will be at work in the kitchen on Saturday.
The post reads, in part, "We can't express how grateful we are to all of you that call Union home. We have witnessed so many good memories from you all. First dates to still together years later. Honestly, I've lost count of how many of you all have met your significant others at our bar. Hell, even a wedding proposal."
According to the post, the crew cites "too many obstacles have us waving the white flag," as a reason for closing.
Regulars and fans went straight to comments of the Instagram post, some writing "NOOOO! 😭 I’ll be counting the days til you guys (hopefully) reopen somewhere else" to "This one hurts, haven’t been by in a while but I have some of the best memories here."
The Instagram post ended by stating, "This blows, anyways, come laugh, cry, share memories and cheers with us one last time. From #toosweet to bittersweet we had a great run. No matter what, though, we will always be UBS 4 LIFE."
At Union Beer Store on Calle Ocho, you'd find coolers upon coolers filled with beers to please every taste bud. Owned by husband and wife David and Cici Rodriguez, the little brew bar and bottle shop had a well-earned reputation for its extensive collection of whales — rare suds and small releases from local and out-of-state breweries.
Whether you sought a flavor reminiscent of açai sorbet or the beach-perfect lager, Union Beer not only sold bottles and cans to go but also more than a dozen brands on tap.
If drinking wasn't enough for you, Union Beer Store was also home to munchies-quenching pop-up food vendors, including Peacock Ramen, Panolo's, Haochi, and Tacos and Tattoos.
You'll be missed, UBS!
This story is breaking and will be updated.