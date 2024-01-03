This Coral Gables Deli Might Make the Best Sandwich in Miami

Just behind a bright red door in Coral Gables sits an Italian sandwich shop that is so good that we're almost scared to write about it.
No, it's not from a new Italian or Japanese restaurant hailing from New York City and, no, it's not from one of those new restaurants where it's impossible to get a reservation. We wouldn't do that to you.
If you've ever scrolled through Miami foodie TikTok or Instagram on any given day, you've probably already stumbled upon a food blogger or two raving about this restaurant.
Fine, we won't gatekeep the spot any longer: according to social media, Jholano's Deli, at the corner of South Alhambra Circle and South Dixie Highway in Coral Gables, makes the best sandwiches in Miami.
It's located in an unassuming office building right off U.S. 1, and you'd never know a full-blown deli, albeit a small one with just a few picnic tables out back on its patio, was behind its now-famous red door.
The sandwiches are so good that the small deli plans to roll out merchandise in 2024, already having created a custom "Jholano's Deli" engraved watch case for a client. (This might be one of the most Miami things we've ever heard of, as well).
amassed over 50,000 followers, the shop's owner, Julio Humberto Olano, is a "Content creator turned restauranteur. Gathering inspiration from Milan, Tuscany, Venice, and Rome." He goes on to explain that Jholano’s Deli, which is a play on his full name, aims to transport guests to "the streets of Italy."
And, according to fans, the deli succeeds at doing just that.
Miami New Times' very own Best Foodie Influencer of 2023, May of @mayitakeabite, even proclaimed on her own Instagram Reel, "If you haven't heard of Jholano's Deli by now, you're sleeping," she says. "The bread is next level."
Instagram blogger @karieatz_ added, "The hour drive to this place was absolutely worth it. I have zero complaints about this place. Not a single one."
Miami-based food blogger Kevin Escalera of @snackeatingsnackss, described the "3AM in Rome" sandwich as "warm, sweet, spicy, salty, crunchy, and huge. If you go to Jholano's Deli, order this one."
The restaurant has limited seating options on its outdoor patio, so it's best to order sandwiches for pickup or to go via its website or in person. Jholano's is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
I guess it goes without saying that we're sold, internet.
Jholano’s Deli. 1390 S. Dixie Hwy., #2122, Coral Gables; jholanosdeli.com.