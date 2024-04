Authentic Turkish Restaurant Sumak Opens in Miami Beach

click to enlarge "Smoke on the Water" cocktail is made of mezcal, amaro bitters, lemon juice, simple syrup, spicy bitters, and grapefruit juice. Sumak photo

From kebabs and köfte to Turkish coffee martinis and Turkish-inspired cocktails filled with spice, Miami Beach's newest Turkish restaurant has opened in Normandy Isles. Sumak has opened at 908 71st Street in Miami Beach and serves authentic Turkish cuisine, such as Turkish stuffed cracked-wheat meatballs. The indoor and outdoor restaurant features shareable plates, Mediterranean wines, and beers. However, the real standout may be its craft cocktail program.The cocktail offerings are diverse at the Normandy Isles restaurant, from the "Rakisikli" cocktail made of Beylerbeyi Göbek Raki, Midori melon liqueur, Bombay gin, limoncello, and sweet and sour mix (which freshens up the national drink of Turkey called the "Raki") to the "Smoke on the Water" cocktail made of mezcal, amaro bitters, lemon juice, simple syrup, spicy bitters, and grapefruit juice, the restaurant prides itself in its cocktail menu. One we're most excited to try? The Turkish coffee martini is made of vodka, Kahlua liqueur, brown sugar syrup, and a shot of strong, housemade Turkish coffee.Each dish on the menu is based on classic Turkish recipes, reimagined by the Turkish culinary team led by Zafer Acik. "Sumak's cuisine, energy, and environment is a celebration of diversity and different culinary traditions that perfectly complement the dynamic neighborhood of Normandy Isles," says Acik. "As the night progresses, guests can expect a high energy yet congenial dining atmosphere."According to Acik, dishes here originate from the Aegean and Anatolian regions of Turkey, as well as from the Mediterranean. Traditional cold and hot appetizers include abaganus, which is a charcoal-roasted eggplant dish made with tahini, garlic, yogurt, and extra virgin olive oil; artichokes with orange sauce; stuffed grape leaves; and stuffed "Meatball-icli Köfte," which are authentic, stuffed cracked-wheat meatballs.Also, expect plenty of hummus on the menu.For those who love kebabs, there are eight to choose from at Sumak. Some kebabs are of the grilled hand-minced meat variety served with housemade Turkish pideand others are unique, like a pistachio kebab made with charcoal grilled hand-minced meat mixed with ground raw pistachio.Mains include wood charcoal-grilled marinated lamb loin chunks served with housemade Turkish pide and a side of charcoal-roasted tomato and green pepper, fresh onion sumac, andshashlikk (skewered buttermilk spiced marinated tenderloin filets with shallots), as well as a whole grilled branzino served with vegetable purée, fresh onion rings, and mashed potatoes.The restaurant's interior design features bronze metals and dark wood, brown leather chairs, wooden tables, chandeliers, and plenty of Turkish trinkets. The outdoor patio seats 60 guests and even has a brick fireplace.305-397-8900;