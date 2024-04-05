Authentic Turkish Restaurant Sumak Opens in Miami Beach

From kebabs and köfte to Turkish coffee martinis and Turkish-inspired cocktails filled with spice, Miami Beach's newest Turkish restaurant has opened in Normandy Isles.
Sumak has opened at 908 71st Street in Miami Beach and serves authentic Turkish cuisine, such as Turkish stuffed cracked-wheat meatballs. The indoor and outdoor restaurant features shareable plates, Mediterranean wines, and beers. However, the real standout may be its craft cocktail program.
The cocktail offerings are diverse at the Normandy Isles restaurant, from the "Rakisikli" cocktail made of Beylerbeyi Göbek Raki, Midori melon liqueur, Bombay gin, limoncello, and sweet and sour mix (which freshens up the national drink of Turkey called the "Raki") to the "Smoke on the Water" cocktail made of mezcal, amaro bitters, lemon juice, simple syrup, spicy bitters, and grapefruit juice, the restaurant prides itself in its cocktail menu. One we're most excited to try? The Turkish coffee martini is made of vodka, Kahlua liqueur, brown sugar syrup, and a shot of strong, housemade Turkish coffee.
According to Acik, dishes here originate from the Aegean and Anatolian regions of Turkey, as well as from the Mediterranean. Traditional cold and hot appetizers include abaganus, which is a charcoal-roasted eggplant dish made with tahini, garlic, yogurt, and extra virgin olive oil; artichokes with orange sauce; stuffed grape leaves; and stuffed "Meatball-icli Köfte," which are authentic, stuffed cracked-wheat meatballs.
Also, expect plenty of hummus on the menu.
For those who love kebabs, there are eight to choose from at Sumak. Some kebabs are of the grilled hand-minced meat variety served with housemade Turkish pide, and others are unique, like a pistachio kebab made with charcoal grilled hand-minced meat mixed with ground raw pistachio.
The restaurant's interior design features bronze metals and dark wood, brown leather chairs, wooden tables, chandeliers, and plenty of Turkish trinkets. The outdoor patio seats 60 guests and even has a brick fireplace.
Sumak. 908 71st St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8900; sumakrestaurants.com. Open Tuesday through Thursday for dinner from 5 to 11 p.m.; Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until midnight, and Sunday from 5 p.m. until 11 o.m. Lunch is served on Saturday and Sunday.