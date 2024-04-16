 Miami Peruvian Restaurant Lima Estilo Nikkei Opens in Key Biscayne | Miami New Times
From Argentina to Miami: Siblings Open Lima Estilo Nikkei in Key Biscayne

Siblings María, Ramon, and Santiago Garcia Calvo have opened Peruvian-Japanese restaurant Lima Estilo Nikkei in Key Biscayne.
April 16, 2024
A seafood and octopus dish served at Lima Estilo Nikkei in Key Biscayne
A seafood and octopus dish served at Lima Estilo Nikkei in Key Biscayne Photo by Sebastián Israelit
Since they were young, Argentinian siblings María, Ramon, and Santiago Garcia Calvo have been passionate about gastronomy. So passionate that they became business partners who would eventually open not one, but three successful restaurants in Buenos Aires, and now, the restaurant's first international outpost in the city of Key Biscayne in Miami.

The story of these entrepreneurial (and culinary-driven) siblings started in Nordelta, Buenos Aires. In 2019, the siblings decided to open a small restaurant called Lima Estilo Nikkei, merging Peruvian and Japanese cuisines. María tells the New Times it was a unique proposal for the area, but it soon became an overwhelming success. "Despite our expectations to focus on delivery and take away, the overwhelming demand pushed us to focus on in-house service," says María. "It exceeded our initial expectations. The pandemic of 2020 challenged us but also provided opportunities for growth. With the expansion of delivery service and the loyalty of our customers, we expanded our facilities and our kitchen."

For the next few years, Lima Estilo Nikkei's popularity grew in Buenos Aires. In October 2021, the siblings opened a second restaurant branch in the heart of Recoleta, within the Hub Porteño Hotel, and in 2023, they opened a third outpost in Pilar. With all of this success across Argentina, the siblings knew their next venture would be an international one.

This is what led them to Key Biscayne.
click to enlarge Three people posing for photo
From left to right: Ramon, María, and Santiago Garcia Calvo
Photo by Sebastián Israelit
"We first started in 2022 with two dark kitchens in Miami Beach and Wynwood," recalls María. "That's when we realized that Miami's vibrant culinary scene and diverse cultural landscape made it an ideal location for our expansion. Planning the opening in Key Biscayne was both exciting and challenging. We were inspired by the opportunity to introduce our concept to a new community and eager to immerse ourselves in the local culture. We're thrilled to bring the spirit of Lima to Key Biscayne."

To María, Key Biscayne stood out thanks to its vibrant community and many Argentinian residents. In February, the siblings opened their official Miami branch on Crandon Boulevard.

Lima Estilo Nikkei focuses on creating a "home away from home" atmosphere for all clients, including those with a special connection to Argentine culture. The siblings found a way to bring their own sense of home to every restaurant, which is why, displayed along a dining room wall, guests will find the saying, "Muy Bonito el Bailecito," a phrase their grandfather Paco used to say every time he ended a beautiful day, whether it was at work, with friends, or with family.
click to enlarge Sushi roll on platter
The menu is a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine.
Photo by Sebastián Israelit
The menu highlights Nikkei-inspired dishes that rely on both traditional and innovative techniques. Some of the signature items include the truffled salmon belly nigiri with truffle oil, lime, and lemon zest, as well as the wasabi ceviche with a daily catch, octopus, and scallops in wasabi tiger milk, cilantro, and house furikake.

Other dishes on the menu include innovative rolls such as the "Steamed Prawn Ebiquinoa," vegetarian options, and fish-free dishes like the traditional lomo saltado.

"One dish guests shouldn't miss is our signature truffle nigiri," says María. "It perfectly encapsulates the bold flavors and exquisite craftsmanship of Nikkei cuisine. We invite guests to embark on a culinary journey with us and experience the flavors of Lima in the heart of Miami."

The siblings hope the Key Biscayne location opens the door to expanding Lima's flavors and culture to other locations around Miami.

Lima Estilo Nikkei. 180 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; 786-484-9955; limaestilonikkei.com. Tuesday to Sunday from 6 to 11 p.m.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
