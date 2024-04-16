From Argentina to Miami: Siblings Open Lima Estilo Nikkei in Key Biscayne

Since they were young, Argentinian siblings María, Ramon, and Santiago Garcia Calvo have been passionate about gastronomy. So passionate that they became business partners who would eventually open not one, but three successful restaurants in Buenos Aires, and now, the restaurant's first international outpost in the city of Key Biscayne in Miami.
The story of these entrepreneurial (and culinary-driven) siblings started in Nordelta, Buenos Aires. In 2019, the siblings decided to open a small restaurant called Lima Estilo Nikkei, merging Peruvian and Japanese cuisines. María tells the New Times it was a unique proposal for the area, but it soon became an overwhelming success. "Despite our expectations to focus on delivery and take away, the overwhelming demand pushed us to focus on in-house service," says María. "It exceeded our initial expectations. The pandemic of 2020 challenged us but also provided opportunities for growth. With the expansion of delivery service and the loyalty of our customers, we expanded our facilities and our kitchen."
For the next few years, Lima Estilo Nikkei's popularity grew in Buenos Aires. In October 2021, the siblings opened a second restaurant branch in the heart of Recoleta, within the Hub Porteño Hotel, and in 2023, they opened a third outpost in Pilar. With all of this success across Argentina, the siblings knew their next venture would be an international one.
This is what led them to Key Biscayne.
To María, Key Biscayne stood out thanks to its vibrant community and many Argentinian residents. In February, the siblings opened their official Miami branch on Crandon Boulevard.
Lima Estilo Nikkei focuses on creating a "home away from home" atmosphere for all clients, including those with a special connection to Argentine culture. The siblings found a way to bring their own sense of home to every restaurant, which is why, displayed along a dining room wall, guests will find the saying, "Muy Bonito el Bailecito," a phrase their grandfather Paco used to say every time he ended a beautiful day, whether it was at work, with friends, or with family.
Other dishes on the menu include innovative rolls such as the "Steamed Prawn Ebiquinoa," vegetarian options, and fish-free dishes like the traditional lomo saltado.
"One dish guests shouldn't miss is our signature truffle nigiri," says María. "It perfectly encapsulates the bold flavors and exquisite craftsmanship of Nikkei cuisine. We invite guests to embark on a culinary journey with us and experience the flavors of Lima in the heart of Miami."
The siblings hope the Key Biscayne location opens the door to expanding Lima's flavors and culture to other locations around Miami.
Lima Estilo Nikkei. 180 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; 786-484-9955; limaestilonikkei.com. Tuesday to Sunday from 6 to 11 p.m.