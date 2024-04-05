Chef Niven Patel's Ghee Indian Kitchen Is Opening in Wynwood

Popular Indian restaurant Ghee Indian Kitchen will be opening a second location in Wynwood by the end of this fall.
According to the Miami Herald, the restaurant plans to open a second location in Wynwood in the fall of 2024 after finding much success in its Downtown Dadeland location.
Ghee's new location in Wynwood will be located at the Amli Wynwood apartment complex at 70 NW 25th St. which is expected to open this year.
Chef Niven Patel and his partner Mohamed Alkassar opened Miami's eyes to the cuisine of western India when they opened in 2017. It was then that Miami got a taste of India, a culinary culture that comprises infinitely more than simply tandoori chicken and lamb rogan josh.
At Ghee Indian Kitchen, which earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation in 2022, you'll find street-food snacks like puffed rice called bhel juiced up with sweet Florida avocado and meaty hunks of raw tuna. Though the restaurant offers chicken tikka masala for the unadventurous, do not miss the sizable vegetable section on the menu, for which many of the ingredients are harvested from Patel's farm.
Yes, you read that right. The fresh produce, herbs, and vegetables from Patel's Homestead farm are what make Ghee a literal farm-to-table restaurant with noticeable Floridian flair thanks to its bright, citrus-forward dishes.
Patel's fresh take on traditional Indian favorites has since received praise locally and nationally.
While Patel's devout following lamented the abrupt closure of the original Ghee location in the Design District in 2020, the second location in Downtown Dadeland has been a blessing for the chef and his team. Those who were fans of the Design District location and have been making the trek to Kendall will soon be able to visit the Wynwood location, which, according to the Herald, was a big factor in why they chose the neighborhood.
Ghee Indian Kitchen. 70 NW 25th St., Miami; gheemiami.com. Opening fall 2024.