The Colorful People of Calle Ocho 2024

[
{
"name": "Editor Picks",
"component": "17482312",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1"
},{
"name": "Inline Links",
"component": "18711090",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "17482310",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Inline Links",
"component": "18711090",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "17482313",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 25
}
]
On Sunday, March 10, the Calle Ocho Music Festival returned to the streets of Little Havana, bringing with it plenty of music, food, and Latin culture. Organized by the Kiwanis of Little Havana, the festival stretched 15 blocks on SW Eighth St., with residents and tourists enjoying the historic neighborhood's sounds and flavors. Reggaeton duo Gente de Zona were this year's Kings of Carnaval Miami, performing along with a plethora of acts at the festival. Check out some of the more colorful moments and people at Calle Ocho 2024.
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE...
Since we started New Times
, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.