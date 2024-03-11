 Photos From Calle Ocho 2024 in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos

The Colorful People of Calle Ocho 2024

Music, food, and plenty of partying — Calle Ocho returned to the street of Little Havana, celebrating Latin culture.
March 11, 2024
Calle Ocho once again celebrated Latin culture in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.
Calle Ocho once again celebrated Latin culture in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Share this:
On Sunday, March 10, the Calle Ocho Music Festival returned to the streets of Little Havana, bringing with it plenty of music, food, and Latin culture. Organized by the Kiwanis of Little Havana, the festival stretched 15 blocks on SW Eighth St., with residents and tourists enjoying the historic neighborhood's sounds and flavors. Reggaeton duo Gente de Zona were this year's Kings of Carnaval Miami, performing along with a plethora of acts at the festival. Check out some of the more colorful moments and people at Calle Ocho 2024.
click to enlarge People cheering at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Dancers at stage at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Clothing with flags from Latin American countries
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Festivalgoers at Calle Ocho
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
Contact: Michele Eve Sandberg
Lil RT Does Little River: 9-Year-Old Rapper's Miami Show Spurs Nationwide Backlash, Conservative Outrage

Celebrities

Lil RT Does Little River: 9-Year-Old Rapper's Miami Show Spurs Nationwide Backlash, Conservative Outrage

By Izzy Kapnick
Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Out at the Kaseya Center, Debuts "Can't Catch Me Now" at Guts World Tour

Concert Reviews

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Out at the Kaseya Center, Debuts "Can't Catch Me Now" at Guts World Tour

By Celia Almeida
12 Best Miami Music Week 2024 Parties

EDM + Dance Music

12 Best Miami Music Week 2024 Parties

By Grant Albert
Josh Wink Keeps Championing Timeless Dance Music

EDM + Dance Music

Josh Wink Keeps Championing Timeless Dance Music

By Alex Dias
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation