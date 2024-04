Carin León Will Return to South Florida With Boca Chueca Tour

Following two impressive Coachella main stage performances that included covers of Mexican classics and guest appearances from country artist Kane Brown and Mexican rock band Molotov, Carin León has announced a new tour in the midst of the hype.The Boca Chueca Tour is set to have 27 dates, including a night at Madison Square Garden and León's debut in Los Angeles' BMO Stadium, which will show how much star power the regional Mexican music singer-songwriter currently possesses.Among these incredible dates, León is set to return to South Florida on October 20 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, making it his 23rd stop on a tour that spans all of the U.S. and some of Europe. It will be a little over a year after his Kaseya Center debut from last year's Comillo de Leche Tour.León has been making noise, not only in Mexican music but recently in country music as well, having released the Kane Brown collaboration, "The One (Pero No Como Yo)," in February and "It Was Always You (Siempre Fuiste Tu)" with León Bridges in March. This has led to much anticipation for his set at the famed Stagecoach Festival this weekend.Being the current seventh top artist in Mexico on Spotify — and having peaked at three — León has carved his path in the exploding regional Mexican music scene, going less of the corrido route and focusing on more traditional sounds and working with artists like Grupo Frontera and Pedro Capó. His top tracks, "Primera Cita," "Según Quién," and "Que Vuelvas," all have more than 500 million streams on Spotify.His rising popularity amongst Latin listeners has led to him receiving seven nominations at the Latin Music Awards this week, where he premiered his latest single, "Cuando La Vida es un Trago."León's buzz has caught the attention of the Rolling Stones, who have invited the singer to be their special guest at their May 7 concert in Glendale, California.He's collecting accolades and accomplishments by the numbers and is not slowing down anytime soon. With his live show spectacles, including a live band, a giant lion inflatable, and special guests and covers in the past, there's no telling what his latest tour will bring this time around.Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m., with presales beginning Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. for fans who registered ahead at carinleonlive.com July 22 – Paso Robles, CA – Mid-State FairAugust 29 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler's Green AmphitheatreAugust 31 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San DiegoSeptember 1 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure ArenaSeptember 5 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 CenterSeptember 6 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterSeptember 8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaSeptember 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint CenterSeptember 13 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO StadiumSeptember 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra ArenaSeptember 19 – Chicago, IL – United CenterSeptember 20 – Chicago, IL – United CenterSeptember 22 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola ColiseumSeptember 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaSeptember 27 – Reading, PA – Santander ArenaSeptember 28 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun ArenaOctober 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenOctober 6 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterOctober 10 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies ArenaOctober 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaOctober 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum CenterOctober 19 – Tampa, FL – Amalie ArenaOctober 20 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank ArenaOctober 31 – Madrid, ESP – Wizink CenterNovember 3 – London, UK – Electric BrixtonNovember 4 – Amsterdam, NL – ParadisoNovember 5 – Paris, FR – Alhambra