Carin León Will Return to South Florida With Boca Chueca Tour

Following two impressive Coachella main stage performances that included covers of Mexican classics and guest appearances from country artist Kane Brown and Mexican rock band Molotov, Carin León has announced a new tour in the midst of the hype.
The Boca Chueca Tour is set to have 27 dates, including a night at Madison Square Garden and León's debut in Los Angeles' BMO Stadium, which will show how much star power the regional Mexican music singer-songwriter currently possesses.
Among these incredible dates, León is set to return to South Florida on October 20 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, making it his 23rd stop on a tour that spans all of the U.S. and some of Europe. It will be a little over a year after his Kaseya Center debut from last year's Comillo de Leche Tour.
León has been making noise, not only in Mexican music but recently in country music as well, having released the Kane Brown collaboration, "The One (Pero No Como Yo)," in February and "It Was Always You (Siempre Fuiste Tu)" with León Bridges in March. This has led to much anticipation for his set at the famed Stagecoach Festival this weekend.
Being the current seventh top artist in Mexico on Spotify — and having peaked at three — León has carved his path in the exploding regional Mexican music scene, going less of the corrido route and focusing on more traditional sounds and working with artists like Grupo Frontera and Pedro Capó. His top tracks, "Primera Cita," "Según Quién," and "Que Vuelvas," all have more than 500 million streams on Spotify.
His rising popularity amongst Latin listeners has led to him receiving seven nominations at the Latin Music Awards this week, where he premiered his latest single, "Cuando La Vida es un Trago."
León's buzz has caught the attention of the Rolling Stones, who have invited the singer to be their special guest at their May 7 concert in Glendale, California.
He's collecting accolades and accomplishments by the numbers and is not slowing down anytime soon. With his live show spectacles, including a live band, a giant lion inflatable, and special guests and covers in the past, there's no telling what his latest tour will bring this time around.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m., with presales beginning Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. for fans who registered ahead at carinleonlive.com.
July 22 – Paso Robles, CA – Mid-State Fair
August 29 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
August 31 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
September 1 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
September 5 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
September 6 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
September 8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
September 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
September 13 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
September 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena
September 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
September 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
September 22 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
September 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 27 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
September 28 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 6 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 10 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
October 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 19 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
October 20 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
October 31 – Madrid, ESP – Wizink Center
November 3 – London, UK – Electric Brixton
November 4 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
November 5 – Paris, FR – Alhambra
Carin León. 8 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. via seatgeek.com.