III Points 2024 Phase One Lineup Includes Justice, Jamie xx, Bad Gyal, and Arca

Cloonee, Jungle, Mochakk, Pawsa, Rick Ross, Sammy Virj, Sara Landry, Toro y Moi, and Yung Lean round out the first phase lineup announcement. The full bill will be revealed in the coming months.
While there is no mention of "headliners," it's safe to assume that Justice might be among them. The Ed Banger veterans performed at Coachella earlier this month and wowed audiences with a spectacular stage production. Miami will be in for a treat if they bring the same show to III Points. The duo is set to release its fourth album, Hyperdrama, this Friday. The last time Justice performed in Miami was at the Live Stage at Ultra Music Festival 2017.
Presale tickets for III Points 2024 will be available for those who sign up starting on Friday, April 26, at 11:11 a.m., with the general sale beginning at 1:11 p.m. General admission tickets will cost $199 to $299, while VIP costs $499.
Here is the complete III Point 2024 phase one lineup:
- Arca
- Bad Gyal
- Cloonee
- Jamie xx
- Jungle
- Justice
- Mochakk
- Pawsa
- Rick Ross
- Sammy Virji
- Sara Landry
- Toro y Moi
- Yung Lean