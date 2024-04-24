 2024 Miami III Points Lineup Includes Justice, Bad Gyal, Jamie xx | Miami New Times
III Points 2024 Phase One Lineup Includes Justice, Jamie xx, Bad Gyal, and Arca

French electronic duo Justice and Spanish singer Bad Gyal will perform at III Points 2024 in Wynwood, which returns on October 18 and 19.
April 24, 2024
French duo Justice will take the stage at III Points 2024.
Photo by Julia Vincent
Homegrown music festival III Points has revealed the first phase of its 2024 lineup, which includes French duo Justice, Spanish singer Bad Gyal, English producer and DJ extraordinaire Jamie xx, and Venezuelan avant-pop act Acra. The festival will return to its longtime venue, Mana Wynwood, October 18-19.

Cloonee, Jungle, Mochakk, Pawsa, Rick Ross, Sammy Virj, Sara Landry, Toro y Moi, and Yung Lean round out the first phase lineup announcement. The full bill will be revealed in the coming months.

While there is no mention of "headliners," it's safe to assume that Justice might be among them. The Ed Banger veterans performed at Coachella earlier this month and wowed audiences with a spectacular stage production. Miami will be in for a treat if they bring the same show to III Points. The duo is set to release its fourth album, Hyperdrama, this Friday. The last time Justice performed in Miami was at the Live Stage at Ultra Music Festival 2017.

Presale tickets for III Points 2024 will be available for those who sign up starting on Friday, April 26, at 11:11 a.m., with the general sale beginning at 1:11 p.m. General admission tickets will cost $199 to $299, while VIP costs $499.

Here is the complete III Point 2024 phase one lineup:
  • Arca
  • Bad Gyal
  • Cloonee
  • Jamie xx
  • Jungle
  • Justice
  • Mochakk
  • Pawsa
  • Rick Ross
  • Sammy Virji
  • Sara Landry
  • Toro y Moi
  • Yung Lean
III Points 2024. 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $199 to $499 via iiipoints.frontgatetickets.com.
