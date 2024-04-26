 Best Miami Race Week 2024 Parties: Carl Cox, Bizarrap, Boiler Room | Miami New Times
6 Can't-Miss Parties During Miami Race Week 2024

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix comes to town, bringing a weekend of nonstop partying.
April 26, 2024
Check out Racing Fan Fest in Wynwood and more Miami Race Week parties. Swarm photo
Formula 1 is back in Miami, and as celebrities and glitterati flood into the city to watch the Miami Grand Prix, some pretty extraordinary parties are being thrown.

The best Miami Race Week parties include world-class DJs spinning at the city's hottest clubs, underground reggaetón garage raves, and fan fests where you might run into a world-class driver or two. Of course, be prepared to pay world-class ticket prices to attend some of these events.
Racing Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace

Swarm's Racing Fan Fest in Wynwood is becoming something of a yearly tradition. The event brings some of the excitement and hedonistic atmosphere of the track to those of us who can't afford a ticket. In fact, it doesn't charge admission at all. That being said, this is still a party destination, with DJs spinning at a custom-built, on-site day and nightclub. But there will also be much more: racing simulators, merch and retail booths, games and activities, and food and beverage options. Red Bull also hosts its official Fan Zone, giving visitors an up-close-and-personal look at some actual Formula 1 race cars. "Special guest appearances" are also teased by the organizers, so while we're not saying you'll get to meet Daniel Ricciardo, we're not not saying that either. 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.Thursday, May 2; 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, May 3, and noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5; at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; racingfanfest.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Boiler Room x Hugo Garage

Ahead of its world tour event in Miami on May 17, Boiler Room is popping up in the city with a race-inspired lineup that seeks to showcase Latin club talent from the 305 and elsewhere. Headlining is none other than la reina del reggaetón herself, Ivy Queen. She'll be joined by neoperreo princess La Goony Chonga, with three local DJs: Sel.6, El Gusano, and V1fro. Like all Boiler Room-branded events, the party will be filmed and streamed online, so be sure to wear your hottest car culture-inspired fits if you end up going. While Boiler Room didn't share a location with New Times, the press release alludes to "a hidden space in Miami's art district." Wynwood it is! 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, secret location. Admission is free with RSVP via boilerroom.tv.
Carl Cox at M2

Few DJs are more legendary than Carl Cox, so when the British great decided to skip his usual gig at Ultra this year, his absence was felt. He'll be back in 2025, but if you don't have the patience to wait until then, he'll be at M2 in Miami Beach during Race Week. Cox will play a four-hour extended set as part of Ultra's Resistance series at the Miami Beach club on Friday, May 3, with support from Hidden Empire and m.O.N.R.O.E. Expect to experience the same peerless blend of techno and house, with eclectic elements of Balearic, soul, and acid that Cox is known for. However, it won't be cheap. Tickets for the gig are currently running just under $150. 10 p.m. Friday, May 3 at M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; resistancemiami.com. Tickets cost $149.95 via dice.fm.
Zamna Miami at Club Space

Although there will be bigger names spinning at Space this week — Black Coffee on Thursday, for instance, who's also playing at LIV the same night — the Saturday night takeover by festival brand Zamna seems more interesting. Though it hosts events in party destinations all over the world, from Bali to Barcelona, the brand is firmly enmeshed in Tulum, Mexico, hosting a festival and, apparently, an upcoming boutique hotel in the Mayan Riviera vacation hot spot. It will be bringing the Tuluminati vibes to Space with a pretty good lineup of selectors, including Afro-house expert and one-time Space resident Layla Benitez, French techno outfit Kas:st, Italian house trio Meduza, and rising talent Henri Bergmann. 11 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $40 via dice.fm.
Bizarrap at LIV

You've probably seen John Summit already, so if you go to LIV during Race Week, save your time and money for Bizarrap. The mysterious Argentinian producer, rarely seen without his trademark shades and baseball cap, has quickly risen to the A-list of Latin music based largely on the strength of his BZRP Music Sessions series, which has featured the likes of Nicky Jam, Nathy Peluso, Peso Pluma, and Shakira. Colombian superstar Shakira even won a Latin Grammy with her session song — a diss track directed at ex Gerard Piqué — and appeared at Biza's acclaimed Coachella Weekend 1 set. It's uncertain whether any stars will appear during his set, but hey, it's LIV — if you're paying to get in, you'd better see some celebs. 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at LIV Miami, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $95 to $115 via tixr.com.
Futuro at Jolene Sound Room

After the dust has settled at the Autodrome and the celebs pile into their private jets and fly off, there's still plenty going on Sunday in Miami — it is Cinco de Mayo, after all. If you're not entirely partied out by the time the race has been won, Jolene's got a pretty good lineup of DJs for its Futuro event. Local legend Oscar G of Murk Records fame will be spinning that sweet, sexy house music in the lead slot. Lazaro Casanova and Jesse Perez, two more homegrown DJs, will support. 10 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Jolene Sound Room, 200 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-603-9818; jolenesoundroom.com. Tickets cost $15 via dice.fm.
